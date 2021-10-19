Stepping up to the RWD Reserve model will cost you $4,555 more than it did last year, with a new starting price of $88,340. The drivers behind the added cost include ventilated second-row seats and Lincoln’s new ActiveGlide technology. Similar to parent company Ford's BlueCruise tech, ActiveGlide allows for hands-free driving on certain highways (check out our story on Ford BlueCruise for more information on how that system works). Adding 4WD to the standard-length Reserve takes the price up to $91,040. Like the base Navigator, the long-wheelbase version is available for Reserve models and starts from $91,370 for RWD and $94,065 for 4WD.

Once again, the Black Label tops the trim ladder; it also gets the biggest price jump from 2021. Last year, the Black Label started at $99,950, but for 2021 the starting price jumps by over $4,000, to $104,275. As with the Reserve, the price increase for Black Label models is due to the new ActiveGlide system and other additional features that debut on the 2022 Navigator. The Black Label L is also available and starts from $107,320.

The Navigator is one of our favorite full-size SUVs on the market right now, and it’s still easy to recommend despite a price jump for 2022.