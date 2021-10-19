- Pricing for the 2022 Lincoln Navigator is here.
- The base model costs just $5 more than last year.
- Black Label prices jump to well over $100,000.
The Lincoln Navigator gets a heavy refresh for 2022, and such makeovers usually result in equally substantial price hikes. However, despite the new looks, a fresh infotainment setup and a more luxurious cabin, the base Navigator with rear-wheel drive is just $78,005 (including destination and handling charges). That’s just five bucks more than the 2021 model. Not too bad for what we consider one of the best large SUVs out there, but models with additional features will be a bit pricier than their 2021 counterparts.
For instance, standard Navigators with four-wheel drive see a price jump of $335, for a starting price of $81,005. Opting for the long-wheelbase Navigator L in rear- or four-wheel drive adds $2,995 to both prices, respectively.
2022 Lincoln Navigator
Stepping up to the RWD Reserve model will cost you $4,555 more than it did last year, with a new starting price of $88,340. The drivers behind the added cost include ventilated second-row seats and Lincoln’s new ActiveGlide technology. Similar to parent company Ford's BlueCruise tech, ActiveGlide allows for hands-free driving on certain highways (check out our story on Ford BlueCruise for more information on how that system works). Adding 4WD to the standard-length Reserve takes the price up to $91,040. Like the base Navigator, the long-wheelbase version is available for Reserve models and starts from $91,370 for RWD and $94,065 for 4WD.
Once again, the Black Label tops the trim ladder; it also gets the biggest price jump from 2021. Last year, the Black Label started at $99,950, but for 2021 the starting price jumps by over $4,000, to $104,275. As with the Reserve, the price increase for Black Label models is due to the new ActiveGlide system and other additional features that debut on the 2022 Navigator. The Black Label L is also available and starts from $107,320.
The Navigator is one of our favorite full-size SUVs on the market right now, and it’s still easy to recommend despite a price jump for 2022.