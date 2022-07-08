2022 Lincoln Aviator Review: So Close to Greatness

Ever since Lincoln became an SUV-only automaker it has really found its mojo. The Navigator is still one of the very best luxury body-on-frame SUVs on the market, and the Corsair and Nautilus both represent great value when you compare them to their German counterparts. But the Aviator, the brand's second-biggest SUV, is a different story. It could very well be Lincoln's best product if it weren't for a few nagging issues that hamper the experience.
The Black Label Grand Touring model we had in for testing is the top-of-the-line Aviator. Powering this sleek sport ute is Lincoln's plug-in hybrid powertrain. A twin-turbocharged V6 is paired with a 75-kW electric motor and a 13.6-kWh battery. All told, the system has a maximum output of 494 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. Yes, this Lincoln makes more peak torque than a McLaren 765LT, Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Ferrari 812 Superfast. It weighs a ton more than the McLaren at 5,173 pounds, but you get the idea.