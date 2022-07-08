2022 Lincoln Aviator Review: So Close to Greatness

The door panels are lined with leather, and there is a completely flat shelf that allows you to rest your left elbow on the top of the door panel as you drive. We also appreciate how plush the Aviator's seats are and its excellent driving position. The front seats are supremely adjustable, with more than a dozen different parameters to choose from. Plus, they're heated and cooled and have a massage function.

In fact, the Aviator's interior gets almost everything right, including a genuinely usable third row, an airy in-cabin feel thanks to a panoramic glass roof, and an excellent optional stereo system by Revel. But again, small issues kept appearing during our two weeks with the car. Nearly 40% of the time we spent in the Aviator, the infotainment screen that rests atop the dash refused to display anything. It would respond to touches, and would occasionally display information like volume adjustments, but in general the screen was completely blank.

We noticed that hooking our phones up to Apple CarPlay was the root cause of the issue, but this really is something Lincoln should have sorted out. If you're going to spend almost $90,000 on an SUV, whether the infotainment screen wants to work or not really should be one of the last things on your mind, and it's an honest-to-goodness hassle here.