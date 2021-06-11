The Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 Finally Gets a Touchscreen

The Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 Finally Gets a Touchscreen

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. The Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 Finally Gets a Touchscreen
  • Redesigned NX debuts with a new turbocharged engine
  • A simpler, less busy cabin design
  • New touchscreen-based infotainment system
  • 2022 model kicks off the second NX generation

What is the NX 350?

The first-generation NX, which was sold for the 2015 to 2021 model years, was Lexus' first crack at the small luxury SUV segment. While the NX was competent and competitively priced, a few drawbacks limited its appeal compared to rival SUVs such as the Acura RDX and Mercedes-Benz GLC. Those drawbacks included a small cargo area and a distracting-to-use infotainment interface. Thankfully, Lexus upped its game when designing the second-generation NX.

The NX's lineup now includes the NX 250, NX 350 (reviewed here), NX 350h and NX 450h. The bold, expressive exterior design we liked from the previous generation carries over to this new model and now incorporates a full-width rear taillight bar just above the automaker's spelled out name. Key enhancements include a new infotainment system, a roomier cabin and a more powerful engine.

Look for the 2022 Lexus NX 350 to arrive at dealers late in 2021 and have a starting price of about $39,000.

2022 Lexus NX 350

2022 Lexus NX 350

What's under the NX 350's hood?

The NX's model designations refer to what's under the hood, and the NX 350 gets a new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. This is an increase of 40 hp and 59 lb-ft from the old NX 300 that had a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. Lexus says the extra grunt is good for a 6.8-second sprint from 0-60 mph. If that proves to be accurate (we'll know for sure once we do our own independent testing), then the NX 350 should be respectably quick and on par with rivals such as the Acura RDX and BMW X3 xDrive30i.

An eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive is standard for the NX 350. All-wheel drive is optional. Also available are the NX 250 (non-turbo four-cylinder), NX 350h (hybrid) and new NX 450h+ (plug-in hybrid). All are previewed separately on Edmunds.

How's the NX 350's interior?

The first thing you'll notice upon entering the cabin is the wide central display canted toward the driver. A 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and can be upgraded to a 14-inch screen with a combination of virtual and physical controls for the climate system. This is a massive departure from other Lexus models, which usually are equipped with a central display mounted far from the driver and controlled by touchpad. We haven't even tried this system firsthand, but desperately hope the new screen percolates throughout the Lexus lineup. We panned the previous NX's display screen/touchpad combo for being overly distracting to use while driving.

Overall, the interior of the new 2022 Lexus NX is more cohesive and less busy than its predecessor. Buttons on the steering wheel are larger than before, which should make them easier to use at a glance. Behind the wheel is a fully digital instrument panel that completes the NX's high-tech look. In terms of space, Lexus says the GA-K platform on which the NX is based (and which underpins the Lexus ES sedan) affords more headroom, legroom and cargo space.

2022 Lexus NX 350

2022 Lexus NX 350

How's the NX 350's tech?

The Lexus NX 350 comes with a ton of cool tech features. All models are equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, so you can access your smartphone's entertainment and map apps without having to plug in. On the options list is a 10-inch head-up display that projects useful information onto the windshield for easy viewing. The available navigation system is now cloud-based, which Lexus says allows for more accurate mapping. The system even recognizes when you're about to enter an area with low 4G coverage, and will download maps in advance so navigation is uninterrupted.

On the safety side, the NX 350 will be equipped with forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and road sign recognition. Several enhancements also debut in the NX, such as warning the driver when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk while turning left or right, and sounding an alert and potentially hitting the brakes while turning left when there's oncoming traffic. The blind-spot monitor now searches for traffic or bicyclists approaching from the rear of the vehicle, and will prevent the doors from opening if they are likely to be struck.

Edmunds says

The redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 has some pleasing improvements that should make it a more desirable pick for a small luxury SUV than its predecessor. While it won't revolutionize your life, the enhanced technology and driver aids, plus the extra power, should make this little Lexus fully competitive with other top SUVs.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron's interest in cars began at 18, when he had to replace his banged-up Toyota Corolla. At Edmunds since 2013, he's driven hundreds of cars, evaluating them and writing about his experiences.

Edmunds news

The Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 Finally Gets a Touchscreen

2022 Lexus NX 450h+ is a Plug-In Hybrid SUV with a 0-60 MPH Time of 6 Seconds and 36 Miles of Range

Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350h Has More Power and an Improved Infotainment System

Watch review

2022 Ford Maverick First Look | The Maverick Returns as a Hybrid Pickup!

See all car news 