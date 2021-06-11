The Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 Finally Gets a Touchscreen

- Redesigned NX debuts with a new turbocharged engine
- A simpler, less busy cabin design
- New touchscreen-based infotainment system
- 2022 model kicks off the second NX generation
What is the NX 350?
The first-generation NX, which was sold for the 2015 to 2021 model years, was Lexus' first crack at the small luxury SUV segment. While the NX was competent and competitively priced, a few drawbacks limited its appeal compared to rival SUVs such as the Acura RDX and Mercedes-Benz GLC. Those drawbacks included a small cargo area and a distracting-to-use infotainment interface. Thankfully, Lexus upped its game when designing the second-generation NX.
The NX's lineup now includes the NX 250, NX 350 (reviewed here), NX 350h and NX 450h. The bold, expressive exterior design we liked from the previous generation carries over to this new model and now incorporates a full-width rear taillight bar just above the automaker's spelled out name. Key enhancements include a new infotainment system, a roomier cabin and a more powerful engine.
Look for the 2022 Lexus NX 350 to arrive at dealers late in 2021 and have a starting price of about $39,000.