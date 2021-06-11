The Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 Finally Gets a Touchscreen

What's under the NX 350's hood?

The NX's model designations refer to what's under the hood, and the NX 350 gets a new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. This is an increase of 40 hp and 59 lb-ft from the old NX 300 that had a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. Lexus says the extra grunt is good for a 6.8-second sprint from 0-60 mph. If that proves to be accurate (we'll know for sure once we do our own independent testing), then the NX 350 should be respectably quick and on par with rivals such as the Acura RDX and BMW X3 xDrive30i.

An eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive is standard for the NX 350. All-wheel drive is optional. Also available are the NX 250 (non-turbo four-cylinder), NX 350h (hybrid) and new NX 450h+ (plug-in hybrid). All are previewed separately on Edmunds.

How's the NX 350's interior?

The first thing you'll notice upon entering the cabin is the wide central display canted toward the driver. A 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and can be upgraded to a 14-inch screen with a combination of virtual and physical controls for the climate system. This is a massive departure from other Lexus models, which usually are equipped with a central display mounted far from the driver and controlled by touchpad. We haven't even tried this system firsthand, but desperately hope the new screen percolates throughout the Lexus lineup. We panned the previous NX's display screen/touchpad combo for being overly distracting to use while driving.

Overall, the interior of the new 2022 Lexus NX is more cohesive and less busy than its predecessor. Buttons on the steering wheel are larger than before, which should make them easier to use at a glance. Behind the wheel is a fully digital instrument panel that completes the NX's high-tech look. In terms of space, Lexus says the GA-K platform on which the NX is based (and which underpins the Lexus ES sedan) affords more headroom, legroom and cargo space.