2022 Lexus NX 250 is a Small SUV that Prizes Value Over Performance

- New variant of the redesigned Lexus NX
- Less expensive than other NX models, but less powerful, too
- New touchscreen-based infotainment system
- 2022 model kicks off the second NX generation
What is the NX 250?
Shopping for a luxury SUV on the low end of the price scale can be tricky. You could select a subcompact SUV to better fit your budget, but these extra-small models often compromise on passenger and cargo space. Going up a size solves that problem but might strain your budget. There might be a solution, however: the 2022 Lexus NX 250. As long as you don't need the speediest SUV on the block, the new NX 250 could save you serious coin.
The 2022 NX is a small SUV akin to the Acura RDX and Mercedes-Benz GLC. This new NX 250 is the entry-level version and joins the more powerful NX 350 and two hybrids, the NX 350h and NX 450h+. While we don't know the official price just yet, the NX 250 should cost thousands less than the NX 350, which is projected to start around $39,000. Look for the NX 250 to arrive at Lexus dealerships in the fall of 2021.