2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: Our First Drive Doesn't Disappoint

But wait, there's more! Jeep is coming out with two Wagoneer versions for 2022. There's the standard Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer. Both are large three-row SUVs. Jeep elevates the Grand Wagoneer to a ritzier status with distinct styling elements, an upgraded interior, a more powerful engine and more high-end features.

The Grand Wagoneer is Jeep's new flagship SUV. The standard Wagoneer will compete with vehicles like the Chevy Tahoe and the Ford Expedition, while the Grand Wagoneer is more closely aligned to vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade and the Lincoln Navigator.

How does the Grand Wagoneer drive?

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer gets a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 471 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. This is an upgrade over the Wagoneer, which gets a 392-hp 5.7-liter V8. Jeep has hinted that other powertrains could be available in the future. We'd guess that a diesel, a hybrid or even future electrified versions could be coming. Who knows, maybe we'll even get a Hellcat engine stuffed under that hood somehow. Properly equipped, the Grand Wagoneer can tow a class-leading 9,850 pounds, which is sufficient for a good-sized utility or recreational trailer.

In keeping with its premium status, the Grand Wagoneer also comes with standard adjustable air suspension that can automatically raise or lower the vehicle's ride height depending on the driving situation. Instead of a locking differential or disconnecting sway bars, the Grand Wagoneer uses a version of Jeep's Selec-Terrain system that's just a step below the standard Wagoneer's. Ride comfort takes priority but there's still a respectable amount of off-road ability.