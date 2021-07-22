2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Three Things You Should Know

- Compact size makes it easy to live with and fun to play with
- Provides the “bang for the buck” that Hyundai is known for
- Starting price under $24,000
Everything seems to be getting bigger these days — TVs, smartphones and even SUVs — so why has Hyundai decided to bring a compact truck to the market? Because lots of people want one! The all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz offers the utility of a truck along with the ease and convenience of a small car or crossover. Paired with its modest price tag, the Santa Cruz makes pickup truck ownership accessible to a whole new crowd.
Here's what you need to know about Hyundai's first-ever pickup truck.
Lots of people would love to drive a truck, but there's not quite enough room in the garage for one. Others need better fuel economy than what most trucks can provide. Furthermore, many shoppers just don't need something so big. Enter the Santa Cruz, which is just the right size for urban life but can easily stand in as your weekend warrior. If you're the type who parallel-parks on the daily but would also love to tow a small boat or two-wheeler, the Hyundai Santa Cruz could be for you.
Hyundai is known for giving drivers the features they want at a reasonable price, and the Santa Cruz is no exception. The pint-sized pickup comes with loads of standard high-tech safety and infotainment features. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, automatic lane keeping assist, and intelligent speed-limit warnings are standard, just to name a few. More importantly, the petite truck bed is chock-full of clever storage solutions that only increase and enhance the Santa Cruz's capabilities.
Not only has the size of an average truck grown exponentially over the last decade, but the average price tags has as well. Frankly, trucks can be expensive. Optioned up and spec'd to impress, large or even midsize trucks can easily go upwards of $40K.
But the new Hyundai Santa Cruz is well within reach. Starting at just $23,990 (plus a $1,185 destination charge), Hyundai's little pickup pitches the prospect of new truck ownership to a wider audience. At this price point, it competes with compact sedans and crossovers like the Honda Civic or Hyundai's own compact SUV, the Tucson. Working up the trim levels, four out of eight Santa Cruz configurations are available for under $30,000. Specifically, the SE base model starts at $23,990 with front-wheel drive and $25,490 with all-wheel drive, while the midlevel SEL model starts at $27,190 with FWD and $28,690 with AWD.
Boasting a bevy of convenient standard features at an attainable starting price, the Santa Cruz should be an attractive proposition for many shoppers. Adventure seekers, city slickers, first-time buyers and even first-time truck owners will likely consider this intriguing new truck. We look forward to testing the Santa Cruz to see how it stacks up against both the rival Ford Maverick and one-size-up midsize trucks like the Toyota Tacoma. Be sure to check out our First Look video for a detailed preview of the 2022 Santa Cruz.