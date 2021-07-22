2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Three Things You Should Know

Everything seems to be getting bigger these days — TVs, smartphones and even SUVs — so why has Hyundai decided to bring a compact truck to the market? Because lots of people want one! The all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz offers the utility of a truck along with the ease and convenience of a small car or crossover. Paired with its modest price tag, the Santa Cruz makes pickup truck ownership accessible to a whole new crowd.

Here's what you need to know about Hyundai's first-ever pickup truck.

All the perks of a pickup, without the big footprint

Lots of people would love to drive a truck, but there's not quite enough room in the garage for one. Others need better fuel economy than what most trucks can provide. Furthermore, many shoppers just don't need something so big. Enter the Santa Cruz, which is just the right size for urban life but can easily stand in as your weekend warrior. If you're the type who parallel-parks on the daily but would also love to tow a small boat or two-wheeler, the Hyundai Santa Cruz could be for you.