The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5’s Price Undercuts the ID.4 and Mach-E

The 2022 Ioniq 5 finally has a price tag, and its base price is almost $20,000 less than the Tesla Model Y's. The standard-range version of Hyundai's retro-futuristic EV crossover will start at $40,925 and come with 220 miles of range. The Tesla Model Y kicks off at $62,190 but offers a beefier standard range of up to 326 miles.

The 2022 Ioniq 5 is about on par price-wise with the base versions of competitors like the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but it's also slightly down on range in comparison to both.

The standard-range model is the only version of the Ioniq 5 to use the smaller 58-kWh battery pack and will come with a single 168-horsepower rear-mounted electric motor. Its 220 miles of range is plenty if you just want to poodle around town, but that number could prove inconvenient for longer trips.