The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5’s Price Undercuts the ID.4 and Mach-E

- Two battery packs will be offered in the Ioniq 5, a 58-kWh pack and a 77.4-kWh unit.
- The standard-range, base-model Hyundai Ioniq 5 will start at $40,925.
- All models above the standard range will use the bigger battery pack.
The 2022 Ioniq 5 finally has a price tag, and its base price is almost $20,000 less than the Tesla Model Y's. The standard-range version of Hyundai's retro-futuristic EV crossover will start at $40,925 and come with 220 miles of range. The Tesla Model Y kicks off at $62,190 but offers a beefier standard range of up to 326 miles.
The 2022 Ioniq 5 is about on par price-wise with the base versions of competitors like the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but it's also slightly down on range in comparison to both.
The standard-range model is the only version of the Ioniq 5 to use the smaller 58-kWh battery pack and will come with a single 168-horsepower rear-mounted electric motor. Its 220 miles of range is plenty if you just want to poodle around town, but that number could prove inconvenient for longer trips.
If more range (and more power) is what you're after, you'll have to step up to the Ioniq 5 SE, which will come in either rear- or all-wheel drive. The rear-mounted electric motor gets a boost to 225 horsepower and range of 303 miles thanks to its larger 77.4-kWh battery. If you spring for AWD, range falls to 256 miles, but power grows to 320 hp. The SE models are priced from $44,875 for the rear-drive version and $48,375 for AWD.
SEL and Limited trim levels get the same power and range numbers based on their motor setup, but stepping up to these trims grants access to better equipment. The Ioniq 5 SEL gets full LED headlights, highway driving assist, and leatherette seat surfaces. SEL models cost $47,125 for RWD and $50,625 for AWD. The Ioniq 5 Limited adds a Bose sound system, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof and 20-inch wheels. (Other models will ride on 19-inchers.) The Limited models will cost you $51,825 for RWD and $55,725 for AWD.
Every Ioniq 5 comes with fast charging thanks to its 800-volt electric architecture and other standard niceties like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, and unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years at Electrify America stations. The Ioniq 5 is also backed by a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty.
So which Ioniq 5 is best for you? And do you think it'll be better than a Tesla Model Y? Stay tuned, because we have a lot to come on the 2022 Ioniq 5, which goes on sale in spring 2022.