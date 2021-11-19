Did You Know There’s a Honda Accord Sport Hybrid?

As automotive enthusiasts, we like to play around with automaker’s configurators from time to time, and nothing is off the table. While making our perfect Aston Martin DBS is fun, sometimes the more attainable metal is even more interesting. Hence, why we were on the Accord’s configurator the other day.

While we were poking around and checking out trim levels and pricing, we stumbled across the Accord Sport Hybrid, a car we’re not ashamed to admit we didn’t even realize existed. It looks like what Honda is doing is pretty similar to what Toyota did with the Camry XSE Hybrid last year. The recipe is simple: Take the run-of-the-mill Accord Hybrid, and add the Sport package’s tidier looks and bigger wheels.

The Accord Sport Hybrid adds a number of niceties the base hybrid lacks. Namely, you get a 12-way adjustable driver’s seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, full LED headlights and 19-inch five-spoke wheels. You don’t get the head-up display or the leather seat surfaces of the Touring trimmed cars, but it might be the best-looking hybridized Accord there is. The only drawback is a slight dent to fuel economy (no doubt thanks to the bigger wheels). The standard Hybrid nets an EPA-rated 47 mpg combined, whereas the Sport Hybrid “only” gets 43 mpg combined. Not quite what you’d call wasteful, is it?

It’s also reasonably priced when compared to the standard Hybrid. The base car starts at $27,685, and the Sport trim adds a reasonable $3,350 to that price, bringing it up to $31,035. When you consider that top-spec Touring models cost $37,555, the Accord Sport Hybrid becomes a reasonably priced and uniquely handsome offering in Honda’s hybrid lineup.

Edmunds says

Want to drive a hybrid without telling the whole world you drive a hybrid? Then this Accord might be the one for you.