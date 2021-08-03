2022 Genesis GV70 Is a Promising Evolution of Accessible Luxury

How's the GV70's tech?

There's no shortage of interesting features inside the GV70. The new SUV comes with a 14.5-inch touchscreen atop the dash, and an available digital instrument display that has a cool 3D effect for its graphics.

The touchscreen is controlled by a knob that is much easier to use than the flush-mounted dial in the GV80. Unfortunately, the infotainment dial is situated too close to the gear selector dial and we found it far too easy to inadvertently spin the wrong one. To its credit, the system is smart enough to know not to shift into park or reverse while you're in motion.

As in other Genesis models, we've found the infotainment system menus in the GV70 confusing to navigate at times, though we do like the simple interface and impressive graphics. In testing the integrated navigation system, we found the voice prompts too quiet and seemingly not adjustable. Even with the radio off, it was difficult to hear the directions clearly. The top trim's head-up display helps clarify those directions slightly.

We're much more pleased with the GV70's suite of advanced driver aids. During our brief drive in congested city traffic, the lane keeping assist system worked well and the frontal collision warning system didn't fire off any false alarms. The GV70's Highway Driving Assist 2 system combines adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist to alleviate a lot of the driving burden yet still requires drivers to be alert and have their hands on the wheel. As traffic slows to a stop, the system automatically maintains a safe distance and keeps the vehicle centered in its lane, with no inelegant brake inputs or lurches. The smart adaptive cruise control also uses machine learning to mimic your particular driving style, using data from when the system is inactive.

Other convenience tech features include a fingerprint reader that can restore a driver's seat, climate and audio preferences with a simple touch on the dashboard. There's also a keyless option for qualified Android phones as well as a credit card-size secondary key. Remote self-parking furthers the GV70's convenience factor as the vehicle can maneuver itself into a tight spot without having a driver inside.

How's the GV70's storage?

Front seat passengers enjoy a decent amount of space for their personal items, with a wireless phone charger, moderately sized cupholders and door pockets. The real enticement, however, is the GV70's cargo capacity. With 28.9 cubic feet of space, it's positively huge and almost 50% larger than the cargo space in the top-ranked Mercedes-Benz GLC.

How economical is the GV70?

Speaking of the Mercedes, the base Genesis GV70 enjoys a significant price advantage over a similarly equipped GLC to the tune of around $9,000. At the top of the lineup, the GV70 Sport Prestige model costs about $10,000 less than an equivalent Mercedes-AMG GLC 43.

In regard to fuel economy, the base GV70 with the 2.5-liter engine gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg in combined city and highway driving. (Larger wheels can drop that figure by as much as 2 mpg.) Going with the more powerful 3.5-liter V6 results in a 21 mpg combined estimate. These estimates are comparable to those for other SUVs in this class.

Edmunds says

Genesis has been steadily improving the quality, performance and refinement of its vehicles over the short time since the brand has been established. The 2022 GV70 is a clear example that it's capable of challenging the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The GV70's slightly too-stiff ride quality, overly firm seats and limited rear seat space keep it from full contender status, but the superb amount of features you get for the money is enough to make the GV70 worth checking out.