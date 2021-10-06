The Ford Mustang Gets a Sleek Stealth Edition for 2022

So, to freshen the aging stallion up a little bit, Ford has released two new appearance packages for the 2022 Mustang. The first is what Ford's calling the Stealth Edition. It will be available on EcoBoost-powered 'Stangs and consists of 19-inch five-spoke wheels, black pony badges, the rear wing from the GT Performance package, black mirror caps and clear LED taillight covers. It also gets a quad-tip exhaust setup and some black interior trimmings to boot.

But that's not all that's new for 2022. The California Special, a staple of the Mustang range for more than 50 years, will now be offered with the go-faster bits from the GT Performance package. There isn't a single pony badge on this Mustang, just some "GT/CS" badging on a blacked-out grille and special "GT/CS" decals along the bottom of the door panels. Thanks to the Performance package, the CS also gets a six-piston Brembo brake upgrade, a larger rear anti-roll bar, a strut tower brace, a Torsen limited slip differential, different springs for the suspension, and unique tuning for both the stability control and electronic power steering. The 19-inch wheels look similar to those found on the Bullitt edition and are wrapped in sticky Pirelli summer rubber.