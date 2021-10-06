The Ford Mustang Gets a Sleek Stealth Edition for 2022

- New Stealth Edition comes to EcoBoost models for 2022.
- California Special Mustangs can now be had with the GT Performance package.
- Order books for the 2022 Mustang open later this year.
The next few words are going to be painful for the Mustang faithful: The current Mustang is nearing the end of its life. The S550 generation Mustang has been with us since 2015, and after undergoing a major face-lift in 2018, is starting to feel a little long in the tooth.
So, to freshen the aging stallion up a little bit, Ford has released two new appearance packages for the 2022 Mustang. The first is what Ford's calling the Stealth Edition. It will be available on EcoBoost-powered 'Stangs and consists of 19-inch five-spoke wheels, black pony badges, the rear wing from the GT Performance package, black mirror caps and clear LED taillight covers. It also gets a quad-tip exhaust setup and some black interior trimmings to boot.
But that's not all that's new for 2022. The California Special, a staple of the Mustang range for more than 50 years, will now be offered with the go-faster bits from the GT Performance package. There isn't a single pony badge on this Mustang, just some "GT/CS" badging on a blacked-out grille and special "GT/CS" decals along the bottom of the door panels. Thanks to the Performance package, the CS also gets a six-piston Brembo brake upgrade, a larger rear anti-roll bar, a strut tower brace, a Torsen limited slip differential, different springs for the suspension, and unique tuning for both the stability control and electronic power steering. The 19-inch wheels look similar to those found on the Bullitt edition and are wrapped in sticky Pirelli summer rubber.
The order books for both of these special Mustangs open later this year, with deliveries expected to start in early 2022.
The Mustang's future is still a big question mark, and with this aging stallion in need of replacement we wish Ford would send it out with just a bit more of a bang.