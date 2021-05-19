2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is an Electric Truck With 563 Horsepower, Can Power Your House

- New electric version of the F-150
- Impressive range and breadth of configurations
- Useful tech options, including the ability to use it as a battery for your home
- Independent rear suspension should improve ride quality
- Part of the 14th F-150 generation introduced for 2021
What is the F-150 Lightning?
As its name suggests, the Lightning is the all-new electric version of the F-150. But unlike some other upcoming splashy EV trucks such as the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning is meant to be pretty normal. It looks a lot like a regular gas-powered F-150 and will have a similar starting price too: about $41,000. The truck will also qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as other incentives provided by your state, city or power company.