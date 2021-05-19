2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is an Electric Truck With 563 Horsepower, Can Power Your House

  • New electric version of the F-150
  • Impressive range and breadth of configurations
  • Useful tech options, including the ability to use it as a battery for your home
  • Independent rear suspension should improve ride quality
  • Part of the 14th F-150 generation introduced for 2021

What is the F-150 Lightning?

As its name suggests, the Lightning is the all-new electric version of the F-150. But unlike some other upcoming splashy EV trucks such as the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning is meant to be pretty normal. It looks a lot like a regular gas-powered F-150 and will have a similar starting price too: about $41,000. The truck will also qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as other incentives provided by your state, city or power company.

"Game changer" might be an overused phrase these days, but an electric version of Ford's most popular vehicle has the potential to introduce a new swath of customers to EVs and win over skeptics. We can't think of a more appropriate description for this new electric F-150 that arrives at Ford dealerships nationwide starting in the spring of 2022.

What's under the F-150 Lightning's hood?

The Lightning starts its life as an F-150 SuperCrew (or crew cab) with a five-and-a-half foot bed. But instead of a gasoline engine and drivetrain, the Lightning has two electric motors and all-wheel drive. The Lightning will also come with a fully independent rear suspension, which should translate to improved handling and a more comfortable ride compared to the regular F-150's traditional solid-axle rear suspension.

The standard battery pack and dual-motor setup produces 426 horsepower and a massive 775 lb-ft of torque — that's more torque than any other F-150 currently on sale. For comparison, the F-150's most powerful non-Raptor engine is the turbocharged V6 hybrid that makes 430 hp and 570 lb-ft.

Ford says the standard battery pack will deliver about 230 miles of range on a full charge. This is respectable for an EV, and especially something as big and heavy as an F-150. But this standard battery pack might be insufficient for you if you think you'd use your Lightning for frequent long trips or regular long-distance towing. We ourselves have demonstrated how towing a trailer can significantly decrease an EV's range

If that's you, consider getting the F-150 Lightning's extended-range battery. The larger battery not only provides an estimated 300 miles of range, but it also boosts the truck's output to 563 hp (the 775 lb-ft stays the same). Ford says a Lightning with the big battery can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in the mid-4-second range, which would make it quicker than the upcoming F-150 Raptor. 

How's the F-150 Lightning's interior?

The Lightning's interior is almost identical to that of the regular F-150 crew cab. In practical terms, you'll get a spacious cabin that marries intuitively executed physical controls and an easy-to-use central touchscreen. Available features are also similar to what you'll find in the standard F-150. These include the available fold-out center console table, front seats that recline nearly flat so you can stretch out and take a nap, and a lockable storage bin under the rear seat. One notable optional upgrade is a 15.5-inch vertically aligned touchscreen. This is the same one that's in Ford's Mustang Mach-E EV.

How's the F-150 Lightning's tech?

The Ford F-150 Lightning offers a number of clever technology features that are distinct from those in the standard F-150. Ford's upcoming hands-free driving system, BlueCruise, will be available on the Lightning. It works on more than 100,000 miles of premapped divided highways to take the stress out of long-haul driving by taking control of the truck's steering, acceleration and braking. While it is a hands-free system, BlueCruise uses cameras to monitor the driver to make sure the person's in the pilot's seat and paying attention.

Like both the Mustang Mach-E and F-150, the Lightning can receive over-the-air updates through its infotainment system. These updates (Power-Ups, in Ford speak) can give your truck the latest software and features without having to visit a dealership. The Lightning will also let you use your smartphone as the truck's key so that you don't need to use a separate key fob.

How do I charge the F-150 Lightning?

If you opt for the extended-range battery pack, Ford will provide a robust home charging station (Ford Charge Station Pro) for free. Installation will be at your expense, but this is quite a nice perk for new EV owners since most popular home charging stations cost hundreds of dollars for the unit alone and generally aren't as powerful.

The Lightning can gain up to 30 miles of driving range per hour using the Ford Charge Station Pro. But even if you don't get Ford's charger, you should consider a dedicated charging station or 240-volt outlet a necessity for the F-150 Lightning. Attempting to charge using a household-style 120-volt outlet will be impractical because it would take too long to recharge.

The Lightning also supports DC fast charging for quick top-offs while on the road. Plugging into a 150-kW station can charge the battery from 15% to 80% in about 40 minutes, Ford says.

This electric F-150 will also offer a few special features you don't commonly see on EVs. First up is the ability to power your home with electricity in the event of a power outage. If you've got your truck connected to Ford's charging station and a power inverter, the Lightning can provide up to 9.6 kW worth of constant electricity. With a fully charged battery, Ford says it's possible that you could use the Lighting to power your home for a few days or even longer if you ration the power.

The Lightning will also offer the F-150's existing Pro Power Onboard feature, which consists of household-style electrical plugs in the bed, cab and front trunk that you can use to power tools and other electronic devices (delivering as much as 9.6 kW combined). Finally, Ford says it's working on a feature that can use the truck's battery to power the home during high-cost peak-energy hours and then charge the truck during off-hours, helping to save money on your home electric bill.

How's the F-150 Lightning's towing and hauling?

Because hauling, and more significantly towing, can have a significant impact on range, the F-150 Lightning's two battery packs offer different peak capabilities. A Lightning with the standard-range battery has a max payload capacity of 2,000 pounds. Ford hasn't said what payload capacity will be with the presumably heavier extended-range battery pack, but it does say that version of the truck will provide up to 10,000 pounds of towing capacity when equipped with the Max Trailer Tow package.

In addition to bed and in-cabin storage, the F-150 Lightning joins other EVs in opening up the space under the hood for extra cargo capacity. The power front trunk, or frunk, provides around 14 cubic feet of space and, per Ford, can fit two sets of golf clubs. Along with four power outlets and two USB ports, the frunk is water-resistant and even features drain plugs.

Like the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning adjusts its range projections based not only on route, traffic and topography but usage as well. For instance, the Onboard Scales tech that debuted in the F-150 — where the truck uses its sensors to approximate payload — adjusts estimated range based on payload weight. It does the same when you tow, by sensing the tongue load. And when you tell it the size of the trailer, it figures out the air resistance and factors that into the range estimate as well.

What are the F-150 Lightning's trim levels?

The Lightning is available in fewer trim levels than the standard F-150. The base model, which starts at $39,974 (destination not included), is followed by the XLT ($52,974, before destination), Lariat and Platinum.

Ford hasn't yet disclosed the features for the base trim level, but it's configured more like a commercial or fleet trim level. The base model can also be optioned with the extended-range battery.

Most shoppers will land in the upper trim levels. Topped out, with all the options and additions such as the new 15.5-inch center touchscreen, the Lightning should reach close to $90,000. For comparison, a fully loaded 2021 F-150 Platinum crew cab with the hybrid powertrain will set you back around $78,000.

Edmunds says

The Ford F-150 EV is officially called the Lightning, and with up to 563 horsepower, we can't think of a more appropriate name. Even if you don't opt for the big-battery version and all the neat upgrades, the Lightning has all the tech features and practical considerations to make this electric F-150 a success. Check back with Edmunds in the coming months as we'll continue to add Lightning coverage about features, driving performance, range and more.

Carlos Lagoby

Carlos Lago has been testing and reviewing cars since 2008. He holds a world land speed record in a hybrid, but has driven faster on the autobahn. Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

