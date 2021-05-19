2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is an Electric Truck With 563 Horsepower, Can Power Your House

What's under the F-150 Lightning's hood?

The Lightning starts its life as an F-150 SuperCrew (or crew cab) with a five-and-a-half foot bed. But instead of a gasoline engine and drivetrain, the Lightning has two electric motors and all-wheel drive. The Lightning will also come with a fully independent rear suspension, which should translate to improved handling and a more comfortable ride compared to the regular F-150's traditional solid-axle rear suspension.

The standard battery pack and dual-motor setup produces 426 horsepower and a massive 775 lb-ft of torque — that's more torque than any other F-150 currently on sale. For comparison, the F-150's most powerful non-Raptor engine is the turbocharged V6 hybrid that makes 430 hp and 570 lb-ft.

Ford says the standard battery pack will deliver about 230 miles of range on a full charge. This is respectable for an EV, and especially something as big and heavy as an F-150. But this standard battery pack might be insufficient for you if you think you'd use your Lightning for frequent long trips or regular long-distance towing. We ourselves have demonstrated how towing a trailer can significantly decrease an EV's range.

If that's you, consider getting the F-150 Lightning's extended-range battery. The larger battery not only provides an estimated 300 miles of range, but it also boosts the truck's output to 563 hp (the 775 lb-ft stays the same). Ford says a Lightning with the big battery can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in the mid-4-second range, which would make it quicker than the upcoming F-150 Raptor.