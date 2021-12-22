TRACK TESTED: 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Hits 60 in 3 Seconds Flat

Audi has defined the RS badge to be an abbreviation of RennSport, which translates from German as "racing sport." So when you see that badge on a vehicle, you're right to expect something a little extra special. Currently, the gas-powered RS 6, RS 7 and RS Q8 exemplify that RennSport philosophy, each one seeming to defy the performance limits of its class. Does the RS version of the all-electric and already impressive Audi e-tron GT live up to expectations? We took it to our test track to find out.

The RS e-tron GT certainly goes, and it stops just about as well

"0-60 in 3.0 seconds (2.8 when you factor in one foot of rollout) and through the quarter mile in 11 seconds flat at 125.8 mph. Like it ain't nothing." Such is the speed of modern EVs that even our seasoned test drivers marvel at the ease of ripping off numbers that just 10 years ago were reserved for ultra-exotics or flat-out race cars. Sporting up to 637 horsepower (when you use its overboost or launch control feature) the RS e-tron GT offers up effortless acceleration. Our quickest run was recorded using the launch control: You just select the Dynamic drive mode, hold your left foot on the brake pedal while applying full pressure to the accelerator pedal until the power meter flashes, then let the brake pedal go and experience what sounds like a mix of electronic fury and an angry, out-of-control steam boiler. It's a deep and slightly disorienting noise but completely appropriate for the impressive thrust.

Stopping the RS e-tron GT is nearly as impressive. Our test car was equipped with the optional carbon-ceramic brake system. Needing no heat to reach its optimal stopping power, we recorded three 60-mph panic stops of around 104 feet out of our five attempts. That's sports-car short. Pedal feel was considerably better than what we experienced in the non-RS version, but we're at a loss to understand why Audi doesn't include stronger regenerative braking as Tesla, Hyundai and Chevrolet do in their EVs.