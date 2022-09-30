2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Packs Audi Style and Luxury Into a Small, Affordable Electric SUV

If comfort comes first, then quality is a close second in all things luxury. Audi always does a nice job with interior design, which really helps to elevate the feel and modernize the appearance of the cabin. Design can only take you so far, though, and a few of the areas like the plastic center console and even the natural-wood dash inlay look a little more budget than bourgeois.

But for the most part it's a nice and attractive interior and delivers that tech-forward design philosophy that Audi has built its reputation on. A 10.25-inch digital instrument panel sits in front of the driver, while the newest version of Audi's MMI infotainment interface is housed in a centrally located 10.1-inch touchscreen. It's worth noting that model year 2023 Q4s all get a larger 11.6-inch central screen, the largest screen offered from Audi to date. The screen menus have an intuitive structure, which should make finding things relatively easy, but we were also able to use the voice control system for quick tasks, like shutting off pesky voice guidance commands from the nav.

The touchscreen in the Q4 doesn't provide haptic feedback as it does in some other Audi models, so some of that tactility is lost. We're also not quite sold on Audi's move to touch-sensitive steering wheel controls. They look pretty cool, but aren't as fumble-free as the buttons and thumb wheels that Audi has traditionally used in its vehicles.

How's the Q4 e-tron's tech?

Audi's navigation systems have always been among the best in the industry, and that remains true here. The optional Virtual Cockpit puts the map right in the instrument cluster right in front of you, while the new augmented reality head-up display (HUD) projects amazing turn-by-turn directions right on the windshield. The image is designed to appear 30 feet in front of the vehicle and helps to eliminate the guesswork of when to initiate a turn. We also like the integration of the adaptive cruise system function into the HUD, which highlights the lead vehicle when the system is active.

We're fans of how Audi's advanced driver aids are tuned and implemented. The lane keeping assistance is sensitive enough to know when you have a hand resting on the wheel and doesn't require that you tug on it every minute just to prove that you're still paying attention. And all the alerts from systems like blind-spot warning are obvious but subtle enough not to startle you into awareness.

The Q4 also debuts the industry's first sound system tuned by Sonos, a company known for wireless home speakers. In the Q4, the optional 10-speaker system is not wireless, but it did provide a decently rich audio experience with no bass distortion even when maxing out the levels.

Both wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are standard and worked decently well during our test drive. There are a total of four USB-C ports, two per row, for keeping devices charged as well as an optional wireless charger.

How's the Q4 e-tron's storage?