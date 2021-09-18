TESTED: 2021 Lotus Evora GT Is a Mid-Engine Marvel

The Lotus Evora has been on sale in some form for more than a decade, having made its debut back in 2010. Since then, Lotus has updated the Evora a number of times, improving the car's power, performance and other aspects to help keep it fresh in the face of newer rivals. That's a good thing since the Evora has been the only car in Lotus' American showrooms since 2011.

So, how did this aging but still desirable sports car perform during Edmunds' track testing? Let's find out.

What makes the Evora GT special?

The Evora GT is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that's supplied by Toyota and related to the V6 you'll find in older versions of the Toyota Camry and Lexus RX 350. In the GT, Lotus fits the Toyota V6 with an Edelbrock supercharger making 8.7 psi of boost to achieve a total of 416 horsepower. That makes the Evora GT the most powerful car Lotus has ever sold in the U.S. The engine is mounted behind the (minuscule) rear seats and sends power to the rear wheels through either a six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual. The car we tested was equipped with the latter.

Like seemingly every Lotus, the Evora GT really shines when it comes to handling prowess. Remember, companies pay Lotus to tune suspensions for them. The Evora GT uses Öhlins dampers to keep it settled and AP Racing brakes to slow it down. Grip comes courtesy of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, sized at 245/35 ZR19 93Y up front and 295/30 ZR20 101Y out back. In an era when just about every car uses electric assist for the power steering — which tends to dull the feedback from the front tires in spirited driving — the Evora GT uses an old-school hydraulically assisted steering rack.

Our $116,000 test vehicle was fitted with the optional $10,000 carbon pack. Parts like a carbon-fiber panel with louvers in place of the engine cover help reduce the car's weight, though the cover is detrimental to rear visibility.

Powertrain