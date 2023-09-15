The 2024 Ford F-150 gets a medium-ish sized refreshed for the upcoming model year that adds a new look, some new tech, and some new interior niceties. You can get the skinny on everything the 2024 updates include right here. But there's one new feature we wanted to highlight in particular: the new Pro Access tailgate. Check out how it works in the video below!
Wonder How Ford's Pro Access Tailgate Works? Watch This!
A simple, handy, and thoughtful touch for the new F-150
Edmunds says
Will this be handy for absolutely everyone? No, but it's nice that Ford is thinking up new ways to keep the tailgate war alive and well.