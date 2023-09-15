Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Wonder How Ford's Pro Access Tailgate Works? Watch This!

Wonder How Ford's Pro Access Tailgate Works? Watch This!

A simple, handy, and thoughtful touch for the new F-150

2024 Ford F-150 rear tailgate
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

The 2024 Ford F-150 gets a medium-ish sized refreshed for the upcoming model year that adds a new look, some new tech, and some new interior niceties. You can get the skinny on everything the 2024 updates include right here. But there's one new feature we wanted to highlight in particular: the new Pro Access tailgate. Check out how it works in the video below!

Edmunds says

Will this be handy for absolutely everyone? No, but it's nice that Ford is thinking up new ways to keep the tailgate war alive and well.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Related information

Lease deals by make

Recent automotive news

Recommended

Lease deals by model

Popular new car reviews and ratings