For better and for worse, the 2020 Lotus Evora GT is stuck in time. While rivals such as the Porsche 911 have moved away from their pure sports-car roots and offer the latest conveniences such as adaptive cruise control and in-car Wi-Fi, the Evora keeps going with its driver-focused, no-frills design. Sure, the Evora GT is arguably the nicest and most well-appointed vehicle Lotus has ever built. But compared to other cars in this class, the Evora is flying in coach while everybody else has upgraded to first class.
Which Evora GT does Edmunds recommend?
Lotus Evora GT models
The 2020 Lotus Evora GT is offered in a single trim that's powered by a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 416 horsepower. Torque varies based on the choice of transmission, with the standard six-speed manual transmission sending 317 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels and the optional six-speed automatic upping it slightly to 332 lb-ft. There's seating for two, though Lotus offers a small rear seat as a no-cost option.
the new lotus gt is even better than the Evora 400. The car is more planted due to aero, it has an increase in power also. Dependable due to the 3.5 v6 Toyota engine. I also own a Porsche 911 and the lotus out performs the Porsche all day long especially on twisty mountain roads.
Features & Specs
|2+0 2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M
|MSRP
|$96,950
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 7000 rpm
- Reversing Camera
- Aids in backing up by automatically turning on a video feed from a camera mounted at the rear of the car when shifted into reverse.
- ESP (Electronic Stability Program)
- Helps stabilize the car by automatically adjusting power to the rear wheels, managing traction and lowering the chance of spinning out.
- Rear Parking Sensor
- Alerts you to obstacles that might not be visible behind the vehicle when backing up.
Lotus Evora GT vs. Porsche 911
For decades, the 911 has been one of the best sports cars on the road. It balances performance, comfort and build quality in a way that no other car can quite match. Porsche redesigned the 911 for 2020, helping it look and feel a lot more modern than the Evora GT. You get a more unfiltered driving experience with the Lotus, but that's about it.
Lotus Evora GT vs. Chevrolet Corvette
The Corvette is king when it comes to performance per dollar. A base Corvette starts nearly $40,000 less than a base Lotus and offers more power from its V8 engine. The Corvette lacks the Evora GT's small but occasionally useful back seat but packs in way more cargo space thanks to both front and rear trunks. But if you want a manual transmission, it's Evora GT all the way; Chevy isn't offering one anymore.
Lotus Evora GT vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
The AMG GT is a sleek and raucous car, with long proportions and a loud and powerful twin-turbo V8. Even in base form, it makes significantly more power than the Lotus. The engine is matched by a chassis that's nimble and communicative. That said, the AMG GT costs more than the Lotus. And like the Corvette, you can't get a manual transmission on the AMG GT.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lotus Evora GT:
- The Evora GT replaces the outgoing Evora Sport 410 and Evora 400
- Output increases slightly to 416 horsepower
- Part of the first Evora generation introduced for 2010
The least-expensive 2020 Lotus Evora GT is the 2020 Lotus Evora GT 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $96,950.
Other versions include:
- 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $96,950
- 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $96,950
The 2020 Lotus Evora GT is offered in the following submodels: Evora GT Coupe. Available styles include 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M), and 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M).
Which 2020 Lotus Evora GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lotus Evora GT for sale near.
Find a new Lotus Evora GT for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,776.
Find a new Lotus for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,364.
