2020 Lotus Evora GT

2020 Lotus Evora GT
MSRP: $96,950

2020 Lotus Evora GT Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Excellent handling and steering feel
  • Available manual transmission

For better and for worse, the 2020 Lotus Evora GT is stuck in time. While rivals such as the Porsche 911 have moved away from their pure sports-car roots and offer the latest conveniences such as adaptive cruise control and in-car Wi-Fi, the Evora keeps going with its driver-focused, no-frills design. Sure, the Evora GT is arguably the nicest and most well-appointed vehicle Lotus has ever built. But compared to other cars in this class, the Evora is flying in coach while everybody else has upgraded to first class.

On the upside, the Evora's lightweight and nimble handling and Toyota-sourced supercharged 3.5-liter V6 make it one of the best-driving cars on the market. Lotus also still offers the Evora GT with a manual transmission, which is an increasingly rare feature these days. Few cars are this engaging to drive. But given its lack of utility, features and comfort, we can't recommend the Evora GT to anyone except the most dedicated sports-car purists.

Which Evora GT does Edmunds recommend?

The Evora GT only comes in a single trim, so picking the right one really comes down to your choice of transmission and options.

Lotus Evora GT models

The 2020 Lotus Evora GT is offered in a single trim that's powered by a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 416 horsepower. Torque varies based on the choice of transmission, with the standard six-speed manual transmission sending 317 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels and the optional six-speed automatic upping it slightly to 332 lb-ft. There's seating for two, though Lotus offers a small rear seat as a no-cost option.

Standard features include:

  • Xenon headlights
  • Sparco sport seats trimmed in leather and faux suede
  • Faux suede trim on the dash, doors, center console and steering wheel
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Backup camera
  • 7-inch screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Performance features on the Evora GT include:

  • Limited-slip differential to help manage traction (only available with the manual transmission)
  • AP Racing brakes with four-piston calipers and two-piece cross-drilled rotors
  • Eibach springs and Bilstein dampers
  • Driver-adjustable stability control
  • Active exhaust

Notable options include:

  • Lightweight titanium exhaust system
  • Six-speed automatic transmission
  • Partial carbon-fiber bodywork to help reduce weight
  • Lightweight forged-aluminum wheels
  • Adjustable suspension
  • Subwoofer and amplifier
2020 Lotus Evora GT pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lotus Evora GT.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Roger Moore tribute car
    Steve the car guy,
    2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M)

    the new lotus gt is even better than the Evora 400. The car is more planted due to aero, it has an increase in power also. Dependable due to the 3.5 v6 Toyota engine. I also own a Porsche 911 and the lotus out performs the Porsche all day long especially on twisty mountain roads.

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    2+0 2dr Coupe features & specs
    2+0 2dr Coupe
    3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M
    MSRP$96,950
    MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower416 hp @ 7000 rpm
    2+2 2dr Coupe features & specs
    2+2 2dr Coupe
    3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M
    MSRP$96,950
    MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower416 hp @ 7000 rpm
    See all 2020 Lotus Evora GT features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Evora GT safety features:

    Reversing Camera
    Aids in backing up by automatically turning on a video feed from a camera mounted at the rear of the car when shifted into reverse.
    ESP (Electronic Stability Program)
    Helps stabilize the car by automatically adjusting power to the rear wheels, managing traction and lowering the chance of spinning out.
    Rear Parking Sensor
    Alerts you to obstacles that might not be visible behind the vehicle when backing up.

    Lotus Evora GT vs. the competition

    Lotus Evora GT vs. Porsche 911

    For decades, the 911 has been one of the best sports cars on the road. It balances performance, comfort and build quality in a way that no other car can quite match. Porsche redesigned the 911 for 2020, helping it look and feel a lot more modern than the Evora GT. You get a more unfiltered driving experience with the Lotus, but that's about it.

    Lotus Evora GT vs. Chevrolet Corvette

    The Corvette is king when it comes to performance per dollar. A base Corvette starts nearly $40,000 less than a base Lotus and offers more power from its V8 engine. The Corvette lacks the Evora GT's small but occasionally useful back seat but packs in way more cargo space thanks to both front and rear trunks. But if you want a manual transmission, it's Evora GT all the way; Chevy isn't offering one anymore.

    Lotus Evora GT vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

    The AMG GT is a sleek and raucous car, with long proportions and a loud and powerful twin-turbo V8. Even in base form, it makes significantly more power than the Lotus. The engine is matched by a chassis that's nimble and communicative. That said, the AMG GT costs more than the Lotus. And like the Corvette, you can't get a manual transmission on the AMG GT.

    2020

    FAQ

    Is the Lotus Evora GT a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Evora GT both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lotus Evora GT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Evora GT gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Evora GT has 6.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lotus Evora GT. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Lotus Evora GT?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lotus Evora GT:

    • The Evora GT replaces the outgoing Evora Sport 410 and Evora 400
    • Output increases slightly to 416 horsepower
    • Part of the first Evora generation introduced for 2010
    Learn more

    Is the Lotus Evora GT reliable?

    To determine whether the Lotus Evora GT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Evora GT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Evora GT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Lotus Evora GT a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lotus Evora GT is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Evora GT is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Lotus Evora GT?

    The least-expensive 2020 Lotus Evora GT is the 2020 Lotus Evora GT 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $96,950.

    Other versions include:

    • 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $96,950
    • 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $96,950
    What are the different models of Lotus Evora GT?

    If you're interested in the Lotus Evora GT, the next question is, which Evora GT model is right for you? Evora GT variants include 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M), and 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M). For a full list of Evora GT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Lotus Evora GT

    2020 Lotus Evora GT Overview

    The 2020 Lotus Evora GT is offered in the following submodels: Evora GT Coupe. Available styles include 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M), and 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M).

    What do people think of the 2020 Lotus Evora GT?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lotus Evora GT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Evora GT 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Evora GT.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lotus Evora GT?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

