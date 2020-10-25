2021 Genesis G80 Carves Its Own Niche

Touch points are particularly well done. Most things you touch with your hands, from the start button to the turn signal and windshield wipers, are contoured or textured, adding personality to normally boring afterthoughts. In the center console lie two dials. First is the gear shifter in the shape of a hockey puck — it feels appropriately hefty and is easy to grip. Next, the infotainment dial has an outside ring that clicks as it rotates, can easily be moved with a light finger and even continues spinning if you give it a good whirl. These are small things, but they show the effort that Genesis put in to make the G80 feel special.