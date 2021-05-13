TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

You're not gonna break the sound barrier, but it's fast

It's always safe to assume that a 480-horsepower Mustang is going to be fast. But when it's bolted up to Ford's 10-speed automatic, the new Mach 1 is eyebrow-raisingly fast. At our test track, the Mach 1 knocked off 60 mph in 4.1 seconds (3.8 seconds if you use 1 foot of rollout, which some other publications do) and pulverized the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds at 113.1 mph. And with every shift happening at 7,500 rpm, it sounded absolutely glorious along the way. The unique exhaust tips of the Mach 1 produce a slightly higher-pitched note than the standard GT. Everyone in attendance made sure to stop and listen to every pass.

But with a Tremec six-speed manual as standard equipment (the same unit that was used in the GT350), why would we bother with the 10-speed automatic? Well, that's a tough call. The six-speed features trick rev-matching software and is one of the best manual gearboxes on sale today, but the 10-speed automatic is no slouch. Having tested plenty of six-speed Mustangs, we can say the 10-speed is undeniably quicker getting to 60, but it's also adept at aggressive track driving as well as just cruising around. Call it a win-win for everyone.