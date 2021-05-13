TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

- The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is a Greatest Hits of the current-generation Mustang
- The 480-horsepower V8 has some of the best-sounding horses around, and we even like the 10-speed automatic
- The Mach 1 is one of the hardest-stopping cars we've ever tested and one of the best-handling too
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 doesn't surface very often (we last saw it in 2004), but when it does, it brings an attractive mix of features and performance. It's no secret that the current-generation Mustang is nearly at the end of its run, so what better way to send it off than with a combination of the best parts? The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 has engine modifications that we saw in the Bullitt, suspension bits from the GT350 and GT500, huge tires with tons of grip, and a unique exhaust system.
But all that doesn't mean much if it doesn't come together at the test track. So how did the latest Mustang Mach 1 perform when we tested it? Let's find out.