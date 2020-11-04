2021 Ford Bronco Owners Will Love These Three Features

2021 Ford Bronco Owners Will Love These Three Features

Thoughtful Features Are the Best Features

  • The new Bronco's sway bars have a trick up their sleeve.
  • No cell service, no problem!
  • Colors make the styling work.

Many vehicle features, such as heated seats and adaptive headlights, are nice to have in a generic way. But truly great features come from an understanding of the vehicle's intended purpose and serve to enhance its character. With that in mind, let's take a look at three truly great features of the 2021 Ford Bronco.

Articulation Is Everything

Disconnecting your sway bars isn't a new thing — off-road guys have been doing it for decades. Once your sway bars are disconnected, you can get the maximum articulation out of your suspension and thereby have more traction and maneuverability in a rock-crawling situation. But getting down on the ground to disconnect those sway bars, and then repeating the process to reconnect before you head home, is kind of a pain in the back. And possibly your knuckles.

Now, Ford isn't the first to offer a push-button sway disconnect feature, but it is the first to enable the function when the suspension is under load. To put it simply, you can disconnect the sway bars when you're in the middle of traversing an obstacle. That's huge, because if you're in a Jeep Wrangler with that feature, you need to be on flat ground to perform the same task, which isn't always convenient on the trail. This is an excellent feature for any Bronco owner who plans to go off-roading.

Embedded Can Be Better

It's tough for OEM navigation systems to keep up with ever-changing and ever-improving smartphone navigation apps. But on the flip side, OEM nav systems have the inherent advantage of not needing a cellular signal to populate the maps. This is a huge bonus for off-roaders and overlanders who routinely find themselves well out of cell range.

But we're not just giving the Bronco's nav system points for being an OEM setup. Check this out — Ford has also included 1,000 topographic and curated trail maps to help you find your way when you're off the grid. Another bonus is that Bronco owners will be able to share their navigation routes with others, so that everyone on a trip can be on the same (virtual) page. Or at least so your friends at home can see exactly where you went to get those great Instagram photos.

Cool Colors Are Cool

The 2021 Bronco's irresistible retro styling wouldn't work quite as well without colors that match the old-school, slab-sided aesthetic. Thankfully, Ford has come up with quite a palette. Colors including Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat (a horrible name for an awesome color) and Velocity Blue pay homage to some of the original Bronco's colors, such as Arcadian Blue (1966), Chrome Yellow (1967) and Acapulco Blue (1970). We can only hope Ford offers up other colors from the past like Lunar Green (1967), Springtime Yellow (1966) and Hunter Green (1967) in the coming years.

Edmunds Says

Thoughtful features can really help a vehicle endear itself to its owner, and these three are bound to delight Bronco drivers everywhere. Be sure to keep up-to-date with our full Bronco coverage at Edmunds' 2021 Ford Bronco page.

