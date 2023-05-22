Driven: 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Is More Than Just a New Name

Despite the new name, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron is very much the Audi e-tron SUV that came before it, albeit with a number of improvements in key areas. The e-tron was one of the first fully electric luxury SUVs that came to the U.S. market, and for 2024 it's getting a raft of updates that include that new Q8 moniker. It keeps its floor-mounted battery, standard all-wheel drive thanks to front and rear electric motors, and two-row five-passenger layout. From there, the 2024 model receives more range, sportier handling and a few other tweaks. Read on to find out if this renewed e-tron is now good enough to be a worthy competitor to the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Rivian R1T and Tesla Model X.

More power – and efficiency

For 2024, the Q8 e-tron is available with a single powertrain configuration. Under the floor sits a battery pack with a usable 106 kWh, and it sends power to two electric motors, one on each axle. The peak output of those motors is a combined 402 horsepower. The Q8 e-tron's all-wheel-drive system is rear-biased, which means most of the power goes to the rear motor most of the time. In low-traction situations or during dynamic driving, the front motor gets more power to help with traction.

Small changes to the electric motors (like the addition of two more coils for a total of 14, creating a stronger magnetic field) mean the motors make more power but require less energy to do so, making the car more efficient. And even though the more powerful battery isn't substantially bigger, upgrades in efficiency and thermal management mean major range gains.