The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Is Coming February 8

What is the Tonale?

The upcoming 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale will serve as the new entry point to the premium Italian automaker's lineup. The Tonale will be a crossover SUV that slots beneath the brand's midsize Stelvio, and it will likely share its underpinnings with the Jeep Renegade or Compass. It will have to compete with the likes of the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40, not to mention all the other premium and luxury crossovers that have flooded the market in recent years. The competition will be stiff, but the segment's strong sales made it hard for Alfa to ignore.

The concept version of the Tonale didn't reveal just a shrunken-down Stelvio. And though we're not sure exactly what the production version will look like, if we go off the concept, we can expect to see classic Alfa Romeo cues like square headlight clusters and the same swoopy bodywork that has graced other Alfas of recent years. Our wish list for the SUV centers on Alfa's dated interior design. The Stelvio and Giulia share most of their interior components, and the design is starting to show its age. Hopefully, the Tonale brings a much-needed overhaul.

Pricing for the Tonale will likely start at around $32,000, just undercutting more luxurious rivals like the aforementioned GLA and the BMW X1 when it comes to market in the fall of this year.