Used 1996 Cadillac Seville Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3869 lbs.3832 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width74.2 in.74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Med Montana Blue Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat
  • Shale
  • Shale Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • Med Montana Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Bright White
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat
  • Shale
  • Shale Metallic
