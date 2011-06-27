Used 1996 Cadillac Seville Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/480.0 mi.
|300.0/480.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6000 rpm
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.6 ft.
|41.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|204.1 in.
|204.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3869 lbs.
|3832 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.4 cu.ft.
|14.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.6 in.
|5.6 in.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|111.0 in.
|Width
|74.2 in.
|74.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Seville
Related Used 1996 Cadillac Seville info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade