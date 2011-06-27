Used 1999 Cadillac Escalade Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|201.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|Height
|74.3 in.
|Wheel base
|117.5 in.
|Width
|77.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
