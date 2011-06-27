Used 1999 Cadillac Catera Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cranberry
  • Sand
  • Sky
  • Ebony
  • Forest
  • Ivory
  • Cocoa
  • Sage
  • Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Shale
  • Stone
