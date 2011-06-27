Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Consumer Reviews

Clark , 06/15/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0 turbo luxury AWD trim is a great handling car. As many others have mentioned already, the vehicle is slick, drives extremely well, handles confidently, and overall a great driving car. When the sport mode is selected, the wheel and suspension gets noticeably tightened and gear changes at higher RPMs to allow for a quicker acceleration, which all makes it a very nice sporty experience. One feature I do not like is that the luxury trim does not have the HID lights (higher trims do have it). Halogen lights does the job, but it is nowhere near the brightness of HID. Backseat is cramped, but for small to normal sized people, it isn't uncomfortable. If ATS makes HID standard and add a couple more inches to the backseat legroom, in my mind, it would clearly beat BMW 3 series. Until then, it is so close, yet so far from the 3 series benchmark. At the same time, when I'm in the car by myself driving in sport mode on the highway, these couple of minor inconveniences are an afterthought. At 272 hp and 295 lb-sqft, the 2.0 turbo is the real steal among the trim offerings in my opinion. If you are looking for an entry level luxury sport sedan, I highly recommend you test drive the ATS 2.0 turbo and test out the acceleration and handling. You won't be disappointed. Update: After 19k miles, the car is still great. No issues. Runs and handles excellent. Still loving the nimbleness, acceleration and instant power. Update 2: After 32,000 miles, no issues. Now we know that Cadillac is replacing the ATS with the new CT4 (www.caranddriver.com/news/amp23599322/cadillac-ct4-sedan-future-cars/), this may place the last gen ATS as the best compact performance car Cadillac will have built for awhile, because the CT4 will have less power and torque. I may sound like a broken record to mention its outstanding sportiness, but the last gen ATS 2.0T competes with a very select few high performance 2.0T compacts: 3 series, Audi A4, MB CLA, and AR Giulia. This is an outstanding group to be part of from performance perspective. Not sure the new CT4 can be part of this discussion. The old ATS’s performance reputation will be preserved in the historical context. Some complain about its boxier look, but I find it classy and set apart from the competition. Local Cadillac dealership experience has been quality.