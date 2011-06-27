Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Consumer Reviews
An overlooked gem of a car
2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0 turbo luxury AWD trim is a great handling car. As many others have mentioned already, the vehicle is slick, drives extremely well, handles confidently, and overall a great driving car. When the sport mode is selected, the wheel and suspension gets noticeably tightened and gear changes at higher RPMs to allow for a quicker acceleration, which all makes it a very nice sporty experience. One feature I do not like is that the luxury trim does not have the HID lights (higher trims do have it). Halogen lights does the job, but it is nowhere near the brightness of HID. Backseat is cramped, but for small to normal sized people, it isn't uncomfortable. If ATS makes HID standard and add a couple more inches to the backseat legroom, in my mind, it would clearly beat BMW 3 series. Until then, it is so close, yet so far from the 3 series benchmark. At the same time, when I'm in the car by myself driving in sport mode on the highway, these couple of minor inconveniences are an afterthought. At 272 hp and 295 lb-sqft, the 2.0 turbo is the real steal among the trim offerings in my opinion. If you are looking for an entry level luxury sport sedan, I highly recommend you test drive the ATS 2.0 turbo and test out the acceleration and handling. You won't be disappointed. Update: After 19k miles, the car is still great. No issues. Runs and handles excellent. Still loving the nimbleness, acceleration and instant power. Update 2: After 32,000 miles, no issues. Now we know that Cadillac is replacing the ATS with the new CT4 (www.caranddriver.com/news/amp23599322/cadillac-ct4-sedan-future-cars/), this may place the last gen ATS as the best compact performance car Cadillac will have built for awhile, because the CT4 will have less power and torque. I may sound like a broken record to mention its outstanding sportiness, but the last gen ATS 2.0T competes with a very select few high performance 2.0T compacts: 3 series, Audi A4, MB CLA, and AR Giulia. This is an outstanding group to be part of from performance perspective. Not sure the new CT4 can be part of this discussion. The old ATS’s performance reputation will be preserved in the historical context. Some complain about its boxier look, but I find it classy and set apart from the competition. Local Cadillac dealership experience has been quality.
The nod goes to Cadillac
I traded in a BMW 320 for the Cadillac ATS all wheel drive. The BMW is the segment leader and has been for many years for a good reason BUT, the Cadillac is better. It is more comfortable, much quieter, quicker and a pure joy to drive. It doesn't sound as sporty or feel as sporty, but it is overall an excellent car. It is, after all, a Cadillac. After 22,000 miles I still feel the same about the ATS, it’s a great car. After almost two years of ownership and 29,500 miles, I still feel the same. The ATS is a good-looking, well-designed machine and is a joy to drive. I now have 39,000 miles on the odometer and the ATS is a joy to drive. My ATS currently has 43700 miles and is still a good-looking joy to drive. At 54,000 miles my ATS has been relatively trouble free and is still a joy to drive.
Had a CTS and now driving an ATS
Biggest downside, car is it's a large compact. After that watch out it is a fun drive. Great cornering and excellent acceleration provide an excellent feel behind the wheel. The car is 5 star safety in every category making the overall experience that much better. Had previous experience with 2.0 turbo and it was problem free although I only drove it for 50k miles. If you are not looking for a large sedan this could be your car. Drive it and you will like it.
Makes you grin every time you drive it.
This car in my opinion is a driver's car. The 3.6 liter V6 is very responsive, it makes nice noises. The chassis corners flat, the transmission bangs shifts off with authority, the steering is great and with the V Sport brake option I can keep out of trouble.. When you want to be sedate and laid back the ATS accommodates so nicely. Drove the car out west for vacation. Interstate highways were gobbled up with 32 mpg. Twisty mountain roads are where this little sedan shines baby! In sport mode I was hitting apexes at twice the limit and asking for more.
Terrific
Comfortable, well appointed, great handling, terrific braking, and REALLY FAST. Very fun to drive. After 1 year: have not had any mechanical problems; with fold- down rear seatbacks I'm able to transport lots of items; still very fun to drive
Related Used 2016 Cadillac ATS info
