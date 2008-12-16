Used 1990 Cadillac Allante for Sale Near Me

Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah

Pearl with black top and tan leather interior. Northstar V8 engine, low miles and everything works as new!The Cadillac Allanté is a two-door, two-seater luxury roadster produced by Cadillac from 1987 until 1993. It used a Cadillac chassis and running gear with body built in Italy by coachbuilder Pininfarina. It was expensive to produce with the complete bodies flown to Detroit for final assembly. Over 21,000 were built during its seven-year production run.The 1993 Allante was chosen as the 1992 pace car for the 76th Indy 500 Indianapolis 500, the pace car was driven by Bobby Unser. There were three modified 1993 Allante Pace Cars that had only seat belts, lighted roll bar, and air intake modified from a stock production Allante's, those three Allante Pace cars were provided for the race, as well as just 30 stock 1993 Allante's used as Festival/Pace Cars and 58 stock 1992 Allante Festival/Pace cars that were used by drivers and crews at the opening parade and the closing of the race. Al Unser Jr's 1993 Allante Festival/Pace car was featured at both the 2012, and 2013 Keel's & Wheel's Concours D'Elegance in Seabrook, Texas, Bobby Unser was Grand Marshal in 2012, and Al Unser Jr was Grand Marshal in 2013. The last Allante built was flown from Turin, Italy on July 2, 1993, and completed at Detroit-Hamtramck 14 days later. With 21,430 built, assemblies averaged just a little more than 3,000 a year throughout the car's lifetime. Production officially ended on July 16, 1993.*Three owners California/Utah*Free of rust*Stored indoors*Rebuilt alternator*Cooling system serviced*Oil changed*Newer tires*New battery*Pearl white paint is in quality condition80k miles

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: 1G6VS3398PU128911

Stock: C128911

