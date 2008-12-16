Used 1990 Cadillac Allante for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 61,331 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,910
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LEATHER INTERIOR. Clean CARFAX. 1990 Cadillac Allante White FWD 4-Speed Automatic 4.5L V8 RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VR3382LU100499
Stock: C6733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 88,541 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Heidebreicht Chevrolet - Washington / Michigan
Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VS3385LU126714
Stock: B7413A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 30,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
Hinton Motors - Lynden / Washington
Listing this beauty for one of our customers and a local community resident here in Lynden! A 30000 mile, completely original and stock Cadillac Allante Convertible with the Northstar engine, automatic transmission, full power including dual power sport bucket leather seats with memory and lumbar, tilt wheel and cruise control, remote keyless entry, electronic driver message center and full digital guages, automatic climate control, chromed aluminum wheels, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VS3389LU125176
Stock: LU125176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,068 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Edmunds Panoz - Tok / Alaska
Super rare! Only one for miles! These beauties don't come along too often. Rare - try finding another one like this!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VR3387MU100080
Stock: 00080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1991 Cadillac Allante for your consideration. This Italian designed American convertible is powered by a 4.5L V8 motor paired with an automatic transmission. This is a strong running automobile that is ready to get out and cruise. Externally this beautiful Cadillac is finished in White Pearl which is a very unique color that is guaranteed to stand out from the crowd. Paired with the white exterior is a power-operated black soft top that is in both good cosmetic and working condition. The interior comes in just the same shape with all the originality intact. With great features such as power windows, power mirrors, power seats, electronic temperature control, and plush leather seating throughout. Cadillac went overseas to Italy to help design and engineer the new Allante for the brand name. They came up with a design from world-famous Pininfarina have a two-seater roadster that would set Cadillac apart from any other competition in the market. These cars were built in a joint venture from Italy then to Michigan for final assembly. These were the cars to have in the early ‘90s and the demand remains strong for them. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VS3385MU125774
Stock: B3269 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,096 miles
$11,997
Sapaugh GMC Chevrolet Buick - Herculaneum / Missouri
** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy! Recent Arrival! 1992 Cadillac Allante FWD 4-Speed Automatic 4.5L V8 2D Convertible, 4.5L V8, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Leather. ** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VR3385NU100144
Stock: 207527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 51,536 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 1992 Cadillac Allante, White, Super Clean! 4.5 V8, New Tires! Wont last Long, Coupe Convertible, FWD, 4-Speed Automatic,'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VS3384NU125587
Stock: D141544B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 38,375 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1993 Cadillac Allante for your consideration. It is powered by a 4.6L Northstar V8 which produced a stout 295 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Allante is a special car that was aimed to be America’s competition to the Mercedes SL class. Designed by Pininfarina, the body was produced in Italy, then shipped 46 at a time to America on specially designed Boeing 747 planes, where it would then be mated with the American produced chassis and motor. The exterior is finished in a wonderful color of Blue Green Metallic over a beautiful shale leather interior. This beautiful Cadillac is in excellent condition with all working features. Some highlights include trip computer, automatic climate control, air conditioning, power memory seats, convertible soft top, AM/FM/CD/Cassette radio, and plenty more. This is a very unique car that you must see in person to appreciate the quality this example has maintained. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VS3398PU126124
Stock: B3225 G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,430
Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah
**** BY APPOINTMENT ONLY **PLEASE ALLOW 24 HRS ***Pearl with black top and tan leather interior. Northstar V8 engine, low miles and everything works as new!The Cadillac Allanté is a two-door, two-seater luxury roadster produced by Cadillac from 1987 until 1993. It used a Cadillac chassis and running gear with body built in Italy by coachbuilder Pininfarina. It was expensive to produce with the complete bodies flown to Detroit for final assembly. Over 21,000 were built during its seven-year production run.The 1993 Allante was chosen as the 1992 pace car for the 76th Indy 500 Indianapolis 500, the pace car was driven by Bobby Unser. There were three modified 1993 Allante Pace Cars that had only seat belts, lighted roll bar, and air intake modified from a stock production Allante's, those three Allante Pace cars were provided for the race, as well as just 30 stock 1993 Allante's used as Festival/Pace Cars and 58 stock 1992 Allante Festival/Pace cars that were used by drivers and crews at the opening parade and the closing of the race. Al Unser Jr's 1993 Allante Festival/Pace car was featured at both the 2012, and 2013 Keel's & Wheel's Concours D'Elegance in Seabrook, Texas, Bobby Unser was Grand Marshal in 2012, and Al Unser Jr was Grand Marshal in 2013. The last Allante built was flown from Turin, Italy on July 2, 1993, and completed at Detroit-Hamtramck 14 days later. With 21,430 built, assemblies averaged just a little more than 3,000 a year throughout the car's lifetime. Production officially ended on July 16, 1993.*Three owners California/Utah*Free of rust*Stored indoors*Rebuilt alternator*Cooling system serviced*Oil changed*Newer tires*New battery*Pearl white paint is in quality condition80k miles, only $12,430Auto Passion Team 465 South Bluff Street St. George Utah 84770 (435) 688-1324 Open Monday-SaturdayWe speak English, Espanol, Francais, a place where all people are welcomeAuto Passion has the lowest prices, best quality cars and has produced one of the highest customer ratings in St. George Utah. We are your pre-owned certified auto specialists, located in the heart of St. George between Smiles Restored and Arby's on Bluff Street - right-hand side. We are your luxury and high quality specialists too - Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Diesel trucks and many more. If we don't have it, we will find it.WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER AND CAN GET ANYONE FINANCED!Discover more gems on our website - WWW.AUTOPASSIONTEAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VS3398PU128911
Stock: C128911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,899
Ettleson Buick GMC - Hodgkins / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 1993 Cadillac Allante Ettleson Cadillac, Buick, GMC - Where you always save more money!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VS3399PU127556
Stock: K5371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 61,547 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,595
Carboard - Lakewood / Colorado
spring-loaded coin retainer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Cadillac Allante .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6VS3397PU126860
Stock: PU126860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Allante searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Allante
- 5(67%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(17%)