Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster Estate Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Roadmaster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length217.5 in.
Curb weight4563 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height60.3 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
