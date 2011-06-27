2019 Buick Regal Sportback Consumer Reviews

I have been going back and forth with GM Customer Service at 866-790-5600 they don't care at all seems as though its all my fault things are happening made 2 complaints. I purchased the car 11/23/18 brand new with 12 miles on it. I had to take the car to get it serviced due to kept hearing something similar to the brakes keep scrubbing, in which the dealership ordered the parts and gave me a loaner vehicle, 8/31/19 I complained when I went into the dealership to get my oil changed that the radio screen would just go black, and that the air conditioner system would be in off position and it would just keep blowing on high. I was told to bring the car back in. due to no techs available on Saturday. everything started working again. 1/6/2020 I took the car in bc AC started back doing the same thing running when off, SOS (onstar) was malfunctioning emergency calls all day and night every 5-10 mins Head unit screen stays on service screen and couldnt be changed, the screens kept switching screens without being touched. Talked with service manager at dealership had to deactivate the onstar and take the car back when they received a loaner car. They cleaned button and said they ordered the part its on back order. 2/10/20 Im driving my vehicle and all of a sudden the car slows down and stops in the middle of the street in which the screen read reduced engine power. I was not far from dealership took it back yet again. I was given a loaner car the accelerator pedal position senors had to be replaced accelerator pedal with position senor assembly replacement engine controls and fuel. 2/14/20 Went and oil change completed that next day another issue on 2/17/20 the radio screen goes out and the AC/Heat is on full blast and cant turn off. the same issues I was having 1/6/2020 have began yet again. I was contacted by GM and told they would order the part that was same part that was on back order. My car is still under warranty happening while I am driving. I have a lot of pictures and presented all I keep getting told is that the waiting on a new part yet again. Loved the look get up etc but if it wast under warranty, I would need another job to cover cost of repairs and rentals/urber. Asked if GM would buy back the car and nothing has happen as of now.

Dave , 07/16/2020 GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is our 4th new Buick since 2011. Our previous 3 new Buicks were 2011, '14 & '16 LaCrosses. I loved the styling, luxury and road manners. We had the Premium II package in our final LaCrosse. We replaced our 2016 LaCrosse, with a new 2019 Buick Regal GS in November of 2019, because we really disliked the restyled LaCrosse, and we like the agressive styling of the GS. We wanted a red GS, but as none were available, we settled on frost pearl white. Within a day of bringing the car home, and under 500 miles on the car, I noticed a dramatic mismatch in the paint, on the rear 1/4 panel, as compared to the rear door and the rear bumper cover. The 1/4 panel was whiter than both. This was more noticeable in shade or under a cloudy sky where the refraction of the pearl wasn't as noted. I immediately contacted the dealer to lodge a complaint. Subsequently, I took a long hard look at the rest of tbe paint quality. I was extremely dissapointed in the quality control of the German factory from whence it came, as I circled 30 plus pieces of dirt in the clear coat. Some so big that you can feel them sticking out of the paint. The dealer suggested that I may get better results if I contacted GM directly, so I filed an official complaint. The young lady from GM was very nice and called back many times to see of my issues were resolved. I explained my issues in detail and requested that a Buick Zone Rep meet me in person so that I may express my dissatisfaction and find a resolution. The pearl paint was an option that cost over $1,000.00, and after 7,000 miles I'm still not happy. I am reluctant to have them repaint the car, as it will detract from the long term value. After all, a car is only new and original once. I asked them to replace it, but no response. Not long after 3,000 miles, we had the first oil change. On the way home I slid back the manual (ugh!) sunroof shade. Much to my dismay, I hear a loud wind leak coming from the closed sunroof. Once again I brought it back to the dealer, and they ordered a new glass as the weatherstrip is part of that assembly. I can't believe that this is a fix, but I go along with the program. At that point, the Zone Rep sees my car while in for the sunroof diagnosis and he sluffs off the paint as being "commercially acceptable." This is a term that I'm well aware of as I worked in GM deaslerships for nearly 30 years as an ASE certified body and paint Master Technician. "Commercially Acceptable" is a term that the factory uses as an excuse for poor workmanship and lack of quality control. It's an age old excuse that doesn't hold water in todays competitive auto industry. Finally now in July 2020 I meet in person with a Buick Zone Rep, and they tell me the sunroof glass is in from back order. I don't know what the Zone Rep will do but I'm not optimistic. Now for a few pointers that Buick won't listen to because 2020 is the last year that they're selling sedans. The following things are a disappointment in a car that costs $45K+. 1. GM's lack of advertising has diminished the resale value dramatically. How do they expect to sell cars if the public doesn't know they exist? I recently saw an identical 2019 GS for sale under $30K. Too bad because this GS is actually a very good driving car! They're giving up sedan sales to Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, and any other company willing to advertise. 2. The windshield sun visors suck! They are fixed and won't slide back to block blinding sun streaming in the side door windows. Even the Chinese made Envision and Korean made Encore that were loaners have sliding visors. 3. The sunriof shade is manually operated (cheap). 4. The auto recall front seat recalls the wrong driver setting, and controls are located below on the side of the seat and hard to use. Front seat belt receivers are short, & hard too access. 5. The sunroof and remote door closer overhead control consul is angeled forward, causing you to duck down to see the buttons. 6. The rear hatch is manual operation only, and no remote release in car. You'd expect more from a car this expensive. 7. It's made in Germany, not in the USA. All of my LaCrosses were made in USA, and all had better quality control for the paint finish. They were nearly perfect. 8. The normally aspireated V6 is very good, but the GS should have been a step up such as supercharged or turbocharged V6. 9. Auto stop sucks! What's Good: 1. The 3.6 V6 has good response and torque. 2. The all wheel drive is balanced, with excellent handling & zero torque steer. 3. The front bucket seats are fully adustable and somewhat comfortable but no way as comfy as Lacrosse. 4. Lots of cargo space. 5. Superb braking due to Brembo up front. 6. Adaptive cruise control, lane keep, auto braking, and object warning work perfectly. It's the closest thing to selfdriving car, while you're still in control. 7. The nine speed auto is perfect 8. Fun 2 drive