2019 Buick LaCrosse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
LaCrosse Sedan
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,704*
Total Cash Price
$35,624
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,234*
Total Cash Price
$45,242
1SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,234*
Total Cash Price
$45,242
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,974*
Total Cash Price
$39,186
Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,412*
Total Cash Price
$37,049
Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,213*
Total Cash Price
$50,230
Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,775*
Total Cash Price
$52,367
Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,067*
Total Cash Price
$50,942
Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,974*
Total Cash Price
$39,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LaCrosse Sedan Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$817
|$845
|$875
|$905
|$4,231
|Maintenance
|$449
|$814
|$732
|$1,897
|$2,185
|$6,077
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$364
|$560
|$924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,682
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,866
|Financing
|$1,916
|$1,541
|$1,140
|$714
|$258
|$5,569
|Depreciation
|$9,387
|$1,854
|$1,755
|$2,057
|$1,949
|$17,002
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,548
|$6,437
|$5,924
|$7,401
|$7,394
|$42,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LaCrosse Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,038
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,149
|$5,373
|Maintenance
|$570
|$1,034
|$930
|$2,409
|$2,775
|$7,718
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$462
|$711
|$1,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,136
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,370
|Financing
|$2,433
|$1,957
|$1,448
|$907
|$328
|$7,073
|Depreciation
|$11,921
|$2,355
|$2,229
|$2,612
|$2,475
|$21,593
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,746
|$8,175
|$7,523
|$9,399
|$9,390
|$54,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LaCrosse Sedan 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,038
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,149
|$5,373
|Maintenance
|$570
|$1,034
|$930
|$2,409
|$2,775
|$7,718
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$462
|$711
|$1,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,136
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,370
|Financing
|$2,433
|$1,957
|$1,448
|$907
|$328
|$7,073
|Depreciation
|$11,921
|$2,355
|$2,229
|$2,612
|$2,475
|$21,593
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,746
|$8,175
|$7,523
|$9,399
|$9,390
|$54,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LaCrosse Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$899
|$930
|$963
|$996
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$494
|$895
|$805
|$2,087
|$2,404
|$6,685
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$616
|$1,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,850
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,053
|Financing
|$2,108
|$1,695
|$1,254
|$785
|$284
|$6,126
|Depreciation
|$10,326
|$2,039
|$1,931
|$2,263
|$2,144
|$18,702
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,103
|$7,081
|$6,516
|$8,141
|$8,133
|$46,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LaCrosse Sedan Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$850
|$879
|$910
|$941
|$4,400
|Maintenance
|$467
|$847
|$761
|$1,973
|$2,272
|$6,320
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$379
|$582
|$961
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,749
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,941
|Financing
|$1,993
|$1,603
|$1,186
|$743
|$268
|$5,792
|Depreciation
|$9,762
|$1,928
|$1,825
|$2,139
|$2,027
|$17,682
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,170
|$6,694
|$6,161
|$7,697
|$7,690
|$44,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LaCrosse Sedan Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,152
|$1,191
|$1,234
|$1,276
|$5,966
|Maintenance
|$633
|$1,148
|$1,032
|$2,675
|$3,081
|$8,569
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$513
|$790
|$1,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,372
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,631
|Financing
|$2,702
|$2,173
|$1,607
|$1,007
|$364
|$7,852
|Depreciation
|$13,236
|$2,614
|$2,475
|$2,900
|$2,748
|$23,973
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,923
|$9,076
|$8,353
|$10,435
|$10,426
|$60,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LaCrosse Sedan Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,201
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$1,330
|$6,220
|Maintenance
|$660
|$1,197
|$1,076
|$2,789
|$3,212
|$8,933
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$535
|$823
|$1,358
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,473
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,743
|Financing
|$2,817
|$2,265
|$1,676
|$1,050
|$379
|$8,186
|Depreciation
|$13,799
|$2,725
|$2,580
|$3,024
|$2,865
|$24,993
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,856
|$9,462
|$8,708
|$10,879
|$10,869
|$62,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LaCrosse Sedan Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,168
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$1,294
|$6,050
|Maintenance
|$642
|$1,164
|$1,047
|$2,713
|$3,125
|$8,690
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$521
|$801
|$1,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,405
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,668
|Financing
|$2,740
|$2,204
|$1,630
|$1,021
|$369
|$7,964
|Depreciation
|$13,423
|$2,651
|$2,510
|$2,942
|$2,787
|$24,313
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,234
|$9,205
|$8,471
|$10,583
|$10,573
|$61,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LaCrosse Sedan Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$899
|$930
|$963
|$996
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$494
|$895
|$805
|$2,087
|$2,404
|$6,685
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$616
|$1,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,850
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,053
|Financing
|$2,108
|$1,695
|$1,254
|$785
|$284
|$6,126
|Depreciation
|$10,326
|$2,039
|$1,931
|$2,263
|$2,144
|$18,702
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,103
|$7,081
|$6,516
|$8,141
|$8,133
|$46,974
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 LaCrosse
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Buick LaCrosse in Virginia is:not available
