Used 1993 Buick Century Special Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Century
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3102 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
