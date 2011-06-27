Used 2003 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews

Would be great if I could steer it! Joe M , 05/09/2010 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Very nice and fun to drive, however when the temperature gets over 80 degrees the power electronic steering stops working. This is a known problem to BMW (bulletin # 4515500-02) and a safety issue but they want $3000 to fix it. - So much for German Engineering, maybe it never gets above 80 degrees in Baveria! Report Abuse

Disappointed in Quality magicdolphin , 11/05/2011 40 of 43 people found this review helpful I only have 30000 miles on my BMW Z4 2003; I bought it out at the end of my lease; the elec. motor for the convertible top short circuit due to run off water that enters the plastic housing where the elec. motor sits in. The water can't drain and the electric motor will rust and quit. Very expensive repair, poor design. I had the housing replaced in 2008 and now it needs to be replaced again and of course my extended warranty won't cover the repair nor will the dealership ... very poor design indeed and not at all what I expected from BMW. I also just had to replace the rubber around the windshield and the cowel due to dry rot. I would have thought the convertible roof of a BMW would last Report Abuse

2003 Z4 3.0 manual Don Avirett , 10/24/2015 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I have driven this car on the highway at 80 mph for 50 miles to work each way for the last 4 years. I bought it with 107k miles and it now has 276 k miles and runs like new and looks almost new. I drive the car through hailstorms, snowstorms, and windstorms of the West Texas Panhandle, and it performs amazingly well. It gets about 27 mpg on the highway. This car has held up well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bad ass 3.0 Jeff P , 03/21/2016 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this car in May of 2015 with 55,000 miles for only $12,500 ( I now have 62,000 on the odometer). I cannot wait to drive each and every day and wow does the 3.0 automatic ever haul ass. The torque curve is steady throughout the entire ride from 0-100++. No lag, just ferocious power. My only complaint is the amber light cluster for exterior temp and mpg is partially burned out. Also, it's very hard to see objects in the rear view mirror due to some peculiar bmw dimming system. Other than that, drop the top and boogie! Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse