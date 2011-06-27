Used 2003 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews
Would be great if I could steer it!
Very nice and fun to drive, however when the temperature gets over 80 degrees the power electronic steering stops working. This is a known problem to BMW (bulletin # 4515500-02) and a safety issue but they want $3000 to fix it. - So much for German Engineering, maybe it never gets above 80 degrees in Baveria!
Disappointed in Quality
I only have 30000 miles on my BMW Z4 2003; I bought it out at the end of my lease; the elec. motor for the convertible top short circuit due to run off water that enters the plastic housing where the elec. motor sits in. The water can't drain and the electric motor will rust and quit. Very expensive repair, poor design. I had the housing replaced in 2008 and now it needs to be replaced again and of course my extended warranty won't cover the repair nor will the dealership ... very poor design indeed and not at all what I expected from BMW. I also just had to replace the rubber around the windshield and the cowel due to dry rot. I would have thought the convertible roof of a BMW would last
2003 Z4 3.0 manual
I have driven this car on the highway at 80 mph for 50 miles to work each way for the last 4 years. I bought it with 107k miles and it now has 276 k miles and runs like new and looks almost new. I drive the car through hailstorms, snowstorms, and windstorms of the West Texas Panhandle, and it performs amazingly well. It gets about 27 mpg on the highway. This car has held up well.
Bad ass 3.0
I bought this car in May of 2015 with 55,000 miles for only $12,500 ( I now have 62,000 on the odometer). I cannot wait to drive each and every day and wow does the 3.0 automatic ever haul ass. The torque curve is steady throughout the entire ride from 0-100++. No lag, just ferocious power. My only complaint is the amber light cluster for exterior temp and mpg is partially burned out. Also, it's very hard to see objects in the rear view mirror due to some peculiar bmw dimming system. Other than that, drop the top and boogie!
Can do
Great running car. Driver seat wears where seat belt rubs exposing under layer. Car is good handling and gives full feel of road changes. Actually drove around deer standing on freeway while going 55 and it felt like 25 mph. Quick response steering and extremely stable. No dealerships for 400 miles found good private shop. Still a thrill to drive every time after year and a half. Switched from motorcycle to z4 no regrets!
