Used 2002 BMW Z3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

great fun sport car

rockcrawler2, 11/20/2002
this car is not for everybody it is a mean fast driving machine. the cockpit is cozy it is full with two people. it is geared for performance I dont sugest driving long distances. I have to get out to streach every hour or so. I raced a 94 corvete up a mountain and easly out handeled the vette. tight turns are a favorite you can throw it around and it keeps coming back for more. the DSC it a real life saver it only comes into play when I am driving at the edge I am scared to drive this car very fast without the DSC inguaged. if you want a fun driving machine I highly recomend this car. thanks for reading this rob

I really like this car!

capttron, 06/08/2003
I really, I mean REALLY like htis car! It is a drivers machine. It does everything you ask of it and more. It's FAST (expecially after getting it chipped = then it's REALLY REEAALLLY fast) It corners like a dream. Gas mileage has been outstanding - on a recent trip to Las Vegas at an average speed of let's just say 90+ I got 24.5mpg. Contrary to the review above I think it is one of the greatest looking cars around. It has hints of some of the most classic sports cars of all time throughout its integrated styling scheme. As for comfort, I can drive the car comfortably longer than the capacity of my bladder and gas tank.

UGLY Car but Fast as Hell!

BimmerChck, 01/09/2003
This car was extremely fast; however, it was one of the ugliest car's I have ever seen!!

