Used 2000 BMW Z3 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG191920
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.5/324.0 mi.229.5/324.0 mi.229.5/337.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.13.5 gal.13.5 gal.
Combined MPG191920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm181 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l2.5 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5500 rpm193 hp @ 5500 rpm170 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.36.7 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.nono
Front shoulder room51.7 in.nono
Measurements
Length159.4 in.158.5 in.159.4 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.2943 lbs.2899 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.nono
Height50.9 in.51.4 in.50.9 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.96.3 in.96.3 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Imola Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Bright Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Imola Red Metallic
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Evergreen Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Tanin Red
  • Black
  • Impala Brown
  • Topaz Blue
  • Beige
  • Tanin Red
  • Topaz Blue
  • Black
  • Impala Brown
  • Beige
  • Tanin Red
  • Topaz Blue
  • Black
  • Impala Brown
