Used 2008 BMW X6 Consumer Reviews

A fun vehicle to drive hog4oc , 05/13/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just trade in the 2006 530Xi wagon, love this vehicle, fun to drive, have the SUV high command feeling, but with good road performance. Now I hate my 07 Escalade. Report Abuse

5.0 vs 3.5 no comparison Chad , 09/29/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We test drove the 3.5 and loved the styling. The car handled and had acceptable acceleration but felt heavy. When looking at the weight, I knew that having the 5.0 engine would make all the difference in the world. Well when I went down to test drive it words cant describe it. Many people say I dont get it I can tell you, get behind the wheel and you Will Get It!. I know its not for everyone and honestly, that was a whole level beyond why I wanted it. In the three months Ive had it, Ive only seen 3 on the road. I cant count the FX, MLs, RXs, and Cayennes. There is a sense of exclusivity that comes with owning one. If you dont like attention, dont by an X6. Report Abuse

SUV on steriods! PaulCKim74 , 07/16/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful BMW's first SUV that drives like a sports car. Despite the sacrifice of the utility aspect, the SAV is a heavy, well build automobile with sufficient twin turbo engine, and impressive handling, performance and spacious comfort for four. There are numerous high-tech gadgets and functions in the car to entertain you and make you feel real good. The drawbacks: no utility/no space, gas-guzzler even for the V6, pricey when equipped fully, the navigation dvd processor is too noisy, and finally the design attracts too much attention. If you can afford one go for it. I'm enjoying mine. Report Abuse

Love the Ride GOOGL , 08/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Gotta say, I was thinking of an AWD vehicle after living in Illinois and having a 550i that was fun to drive in the summer, but in Chicago winters a bear to control. I was in the market for AWD w/o the boxy look. I walked into the showroom and they were unloading it from the semi-trailer. I fell in love with the shape and the wide stance. I can also say it chews up the curves and has been a definite attention getter. To becoming almost an annoyance. I feel like a rock star when I'm behind the wheel. The ride height is perfect and the handling is superb. Needs a little more pep in the 6 cylinder. Report Abuse