2020 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews
Love the smooth power from the straight 6
Not sure if any where people are coming up with the low reviews or even if they actually own an X5. We’ve had ours two months and it’s a comfortable, smooth, powerful, engaging vehicle to drive. I commute about 25 miles each way and we took it on a 1500 mile round trip to pick my daughter up from school and have been very satisfied. I’m a tech guy and love all the gadgets in this car and have had no issues with CarPlay or any of the electronics so far. I was debating the M50i version and am sure I would have loved the V8 on the occasional times I would have stomped on it. Honestly the straight 6 with a 0-60 time around 5 seconds is still very satisfying for a vehicle this size and was much more affordable from an initial price and ongoing gas mileage standpoint. I’ve been averaging about 22mpg in mixed driving and saw 25 mpg on our long trip. This is our second BMW X vehicle and we wouldn’t hesitate to buy another one in the future.
Awesome
Got the 2020 X5 M50i and love it. This is my 87th vehicle that I've owned (I know, it's my weakness) and if not my favorite, it's a close 2nd. It is so fun pulling up beside a Mustang GT (which I've also owned) and saying "I'll run you for titles" and watch the look on their faces as to why would a guy in an SUV say something like that?! So far only one taker....he lost but I let him keep his GT! The only drawback is the technology is complicated to use.
Obsessed with my new X5!
New X5 redesign makes this luxury SUV opulent and a fun to drive masterpiece! This is my third consecutive X5, and fourth X5 overall...this time I bought not leased! The interior is everything I could ask for. The engine is responsive, fun, smooth but yet fierce! I bought the M sport 2020 with 22 inch tires and Harmon Kardon sound system. All other safety options I need/want come standard! I pray I can keep this car for the next decade vs the three year lease dance I’ve been playing for a while!! I love this car, embodies the “ultimate driving machine“ motto!!!
Terrible electronics
Had my 2020 x5 x40i for 3 months, been Pacific BMW 3 times to reprogram wifi and cell phone communication. After the 3rd visit they fixed it, now it's out again, I will not fix it again, I realize the x5 technology is very faulty, so I'll just drive it like an old car. Unfortunately I bought it instead of leasing so I'm stuck. I traded in a 2018 audi Q5 with excellent technology, one of my biggest regrets
Outrageous V8
I've had the M50i for a couple months now and so pleased with this purchase. Been an audi buyer for a long time however this combo of power, interior and tech won me over. The 4.4L twin-turbo is comfortable for around town driving and then when you open it up....wow! The cabin is really well done and nice touches like the LED moon roof and crystal controls make it feel special. Some good deals out there....this one is worth a strong look. Highly recommend.
