Used 2017 BMW X5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X5 SUV
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,201*
Total Cash Price
$52,709
xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,201*
Total Cash Price
$52,709
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,190*
Total Cash Price
$45,653
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,597*
Total Cash Price
$43,163
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,536*
Total Cash Price
$41,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X5 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$2,780
|$5,098
|$2,811
|$3,042
|$5,806
|$19,536
|Repairs
|$1,425
|$2,178
|$2,350
|$2,531
|$2,725
|$11,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,805
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,039
|Financing
|$2,835
|$2,280
|$1,688
|$1,055
|$382
|$8,240
|Depreciation
|$12,805
|$6,697
|$5,721
|$4,877
|$4,163
|$34,263
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,590
|$20,367
|$16,806
|$15,869
|$17,569
|$97,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X5 SUV xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$2,408
|$4,415
|$2,434
|$2,635
|$5,029
|$16,921
|Repairs
|$1,234
|$1,887
|$2,035
|$2,192
|$2,361
|$9,709
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,430
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,632
|Financing
|$2,455
|$1,975
|$1,462
|$914
|$331
|$7,137
|Depreciation
|$11,091
|$5,800
|$4,956
|$4,224
|$3,606
|$29,677
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,031
|$17,641
|$14,556
|$13,745
|$15,217
|$84,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X5 SUV sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,571
|Maintenance
|$2,277
|$4,175
|$2,302
|$2,491
|$4,755
|$15,998
|Repairs
|$1,167
|$1,784
|$1,924
|$2,073
|$2,232
|$9,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,297
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,489
|Financing
|$2,321
|$1,867
|$1,382
|$864
|$313
|$6,748
|Depreciation
|$10,486
|$5,484
|$4,685
|$3,994
|$3,409
|$28,058
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,774
|$16,678
|$13,762
|$12,995
|$14,387
|$79,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X5 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,357
|Maintenance
|$2,189
|$4,014
|$2,213
|$2,395
|$4,572
|$15,383
|Repairs
|$1,122
|$1,715
|$1,850
|$1,993
|$2,146
|$8,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,209
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,393
|Financing
|$2,232
|$1,795
|$1,329
|$831
|$301
|$6,488
|Depreciation
|$10,083
|$5,273
|$4,505
|$3,840
|$3,278
|$26,979
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,937
|$16,037
|$13,233
|$12,495
|$13,834
|$76,536
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW X5 in Virginia is:not available
