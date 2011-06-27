Used 2018 BMW X4 Consumer Reviews
Works for me!
I went from a large SUV (Ford Flex) to something smaller as I have birds leaving the nest. I was going to get a sedan as I've owned SUV's, trucks and wagons. However, we still shuttle some kids and I still move some musical gear occasionally, so my wife was sensitive to cargo room and back seat area. All the reviews dis both, but they are still more than you get with a sedan and you get a great driving, fun car with the height of an SUV -- best of both worlds. It's my first beamer and hopefully not my last. People comment on how great it looks, it's more practical than a sedan and I love driving it. The tech is state of the art. I'm very happy so far.
Sporty
I’ve had it for 2 years and absolutely love it. It is roomy and sporty and would not change anything about it. I had a BMW car but it was too low to the ground and somewhat difficult for my elderly mother getting in and out of it therefore I switched to the SUV
