2020 BMW X4 M Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 X4 M
5.0
2 reviews
Smooth Ride

Felecia Williams, 06/29/2020
4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Love my vehicle!! Second BMW and love the ride and all the features..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cheap yet powerful M car

Gluck Hunter, 07/29/2020
4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I can't believe the performance and interior styling this vehicle has. The vehicle looks better in person but is overall one of the best looking SUVs in its class. The seats are the real winner in the interior. Definitely sets it apart from all else. As stated in critic reviews, the suspension is stiff and I have had rear passengers comment on the stiffness. The luggage space is a little nerfed due to design but still adequate. The rear visibility is almost like a sports car. But all of these things should be expected on this type of vehicle. My only real gripe is why does a turbo 6 cylinder get such poor highway gas mileage? Most turbo cars get relatively good mpg. I would have expected around 22-24 hwy mileage but this thing goes through gas like a hellcat. Overall, my favorite BMW I've owned or driven.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
