2020 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews

Great compact crossover mbp137 , 03/27/2020 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Recently purchased my new 2020 BMW X3, and I'm so happy I did! Coming from a Lexus NX, I was impressed with the performance, comfort, and technology packed into this car. I cross shopped the previous generation X3 when I got my last lease, but this generation is night and day better in terms of driving dynamics and pushed me to make the switch. It feels almost like I'm driving a 3 series sedan with how great it handles, and the power from the base engine is surprisingly quick and smooth. I was initially leery of switching from a Lexus to a BMW given some of the reviews about build quality and reliability, but I was pleasantly surprised that I have had no issues so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fourth BMW first time disappointment Carton24 , 02/05/2020 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 40 of 48 people found this review helpful This is my third BMW X3. The last model was a 2017. The 2020 X3 has been a huge disappointment. Anytime you hit a bump the entire cabin rattles and it sounds as though something is going to fall apart-it takes bumps, potholes, and any variance and roadway extremely rough-speed bumps in my neighborhood at lowest speed Are reminiscent of sitting in the back seat of a school bus as a kid. The car is noisy, with a lot of rattling and miscellaneous road noise of which we cannot identify the origin. My steering wheel does not heat up near as efficiently or as comfortably as my last. I've owned the car for two months and it has visited the shop twice. Big regret… But the X2 loaner I was given is solid and amazing, it has that familiar BMW quality. Wish I would've gone with that one this time around..

very uneasy about this purchase!! Carrie , 01/11/2020 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 55 of 68 people found this review helpful Purchased a brand new 2020 BMW X3 xdrive30i on 12/31/2019. Before we left the dealership on the day of purchase, "low coolant warning" light appeared. the car was taken to the service department and topped off with coolant and told everything was ok. on 1/1/2020 got another low coolant warning in the car. Did not drive the car at all 1/2/2020 due to this issue and was not able to bring it in for service until 1/3/2020. ( because I live 3 hours away from a BMW dealership) on 1/3/2020 the car was brought back to the dealership for service, was told coolant system was ok. As of 1/7/2020, was told the heat exchanger was the problem and the new parts had to come from Germany so it would take 2 weeks to get the parts, then get the car fixed. Have never owned a BMW, thought they were reliable and am very disappointed, I purchased this car and had it for 72 hours and it is still in the shop as of 1/10/2020. I was so excited for this car, I loved it when I drove it. It handled well, is cute and sporty, however, this experience has ruined my excitement for this car and am afraid I got a lemon. My Mercedes was totaled in a car accident, I have always wanted a BMW and made the switch, but am now regretting my decision.

Great SAV RP , 11/19/2019 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 22 of 29 people found this review helpful Love almost everything about this vehicle -I'm a little disappointed with the dash that lists mph, outside temperature, etc.-the size of the numbers,etc are small would have loved if they were larger.