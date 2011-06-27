2020 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great compact crossover
Recently purchased my new 2020 BMW X3, and I'm so happy I did! Coming from a Lexus NX, I was impressed with the performance, comfort, and technology packed into this car. I cross shopped the previous generation X3 when I got my last lease, but this generation is night and day better in terms of driving dynamics and pushed me to make the switch. It feels almost like I'm driving a 3 series sedan with how great it handles, and the power from the base engine is surprisingly quick and smooth. I was initially leery of switching from a Lexus to a BMW given some of the reviews about build quality and reliability, but I was pleasantly surprised that I have had no issues so far.
Fourth BMW first time disappointment
This is my third BMW X3. The last model was a 2017. The 2020 X3 has been a huge disappointment. Anytime you hit a bump the entire cabin rattles and it sounds as though something is going to fall apart-it takes bumps, potholes, and any variance and roadway extremely rough-speed bumps in my neighborhood at lowest speed Are reminiscent of sitting in the back seat of a school bus as a kid. The car is noisy, with a lot of rattling and miscellaneous road noise of which we cannot identify the origin. My steering wheel does not heat up near as efficiently or as comfortably as my last. I’ve owned the car for two months and it has visited the shop twice. Big regret… But the X2 loaner I was given is solid and amazing, it has that familiar BMW quality. Wish I would’ve gone with that one this time around..
very uneasy about this purchase!!
Purchased a brand new 2020 BMW X3 xdrive30i on 12/31/2019. Before we left the dealership on the day of purchase, "low coolant warning" light appeared. the car was taken to the service department and topped off with coolant and told everything was ok. on 1/1/2020 got another low coolant warning in the car. Did not drive the car at all 1/2/2020 due to this issue and was not able to bring it in for service until 1/3/2020. ( because I live 3 hours away from a BMW dealership) on 1/3/2020 the car was brought back to the dealership for service, was told coolant system was ok. As of 1/7/2020, was told the heat exchanger was the problem and the new parts had to come from Germany so it would take 2 weeks to get the parts, then get the car fixed. Have never owned a BMW, thought they were reliable and am very disappointed, I purchased this car and had it for 72 hours and it is still in the shop as of 1/10/2020. I was so excited for this car, I loved it when I drove it. It handled well, is cute and sporty, however, this experience has ruined my excitement for this car and am afraid I got a lemon. My Mercedes was totaled in a car accident, I have always wanted a BMW and made the switch, but am now regretting my decision.
Great SAV
Love almost everything about this vehicle -I’m a little disappointed with the dash that lists mph, outside temperature, etc.-the size of the numbers,etc are small would have loved if they were larger.
It’s no Subaru Outback
I had one of these for about a week as a loaner. Can’t say I loved it. After 20+ years driving BMWs my bar is high. And BMW has mostly lost its way. I think they have more SKUs than Walmart now. 1s, 2s,4s Xs,etc. One as milquetoast as the next. The X3 is a hideous thing to look at. I felt my inspiration being sucked out of me seeing it sitting in the parking spot usually reserved for my immaculate 530xi sport wagon. But it’s a BMW and I’m fair so I’ll say this: Pros: BMW engine. The 2.0 turbo is very smooth and very strong and very quiet. Brakes are big and responsive. The ride is smooth and it feels nimble despite feeling big. Seats are comfy and the panorama roof is amazing. Backseats are big and comfy too. And the backup camera is surprisingly good. Heads up display is sharp too. Cons: To me the steering and the interior are almost inexcusable. The steering is totally fake feeling with none of the feedback or experience BMW is known for. Likewise the interior features a few pieces of wood veneer surrounded by rough ugly plastic. The seats while comfy, look cheesy. What passes for ‘leather’ is very vinyl and disappointing. Sure 3 series have always been modest, but this one is just downright cheap. The nav screen has too many sub menus and takes forever to accomplish anything (5 menus to turn on seat heat) It also obstructs your peripheral view of the road. And the iDrive controls are in an awkward position and more complicated than ever. Compared to a well appointed Subaru Outback at the same price, I’d take the Outback. The BMW engine is better hands down, but the Outback looks better, drives better, has a better cabin, better nav/infotainment and waaaay more cargo room. I regret saying this as much as you probably regret reading it. I’m BMW through and through but this thing is mostly just confusing.
