Used 2017 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews

Great car at the start, then not so good! Dale , 02/09/2017 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 71 of 74 people found this review helpful My initial love for my X3 turned to pure utter disappointment with the car, the dealerships and BMW U.S.A. within six months of ownership. Rides, drives and handles fine but that's about it. Broke down twice before 15,000 miles with fuel injection and electronics problems. Had to be towed out of my garage! They got it running again but wouldn't fix the console control buttons that were sticking because they said I must have spilled something on them. Wrong, I am so careful with this car I won't allow liquid anywhere inside it. Dealer said they'd be glad to fix them for $$841! Decided to cancel my extended warranty as it was clear to me that I wasn't going to keep this car beyond it's factory warranty period, even though the factory warranty turned out to be pretty useless anyway. I followed the cancellation instructions as provided in the booklet and it took seven months to get my money back and they shorted me $350 despite California law prohibiting any deductions if cancelled within the time frame that I did it. Dealers were awful and B.M.W. U.S.A. even worse. Can't wait to get rid of it and buy a Subaru Forester, which I never should have sold in the first place. Happily finally sold it to CarMAx. Cost me $15,000 to own it for 9 months. Horrible experience. Buyer beware! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My first BMW SUV Rbgamer , 05/30/2018 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have had two other BMWs in the past and loved them. This is my first foray into BMWs SUV world. I have to say that I love this vehicle just as much if not more than my others. It is a medium size SUV but is engineered inside to provide maximum storage and comfort. With the upgrade to the 6 cylinder (which is the engine I am use to having), the fun to drive factor and performance is definitely still there. My family had to run from hurricane Irma and this was our vehicle of choice to do so because we could count on its reliability, mpg, and roominess for us to take our two dogs and other essentials. Update: Still loving this vehicle and have had no problems with it. Update: Have had this vehicle for 3 years now with no problems. I still enjoy driving it and being able to haul around whatever I need to in it. I still love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Buyer Beware Alison , 02/21/2019 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this new and immediately after the warranty expired, it began leaking oil. We have had it worked on several times and it still leaks sporadically. Have replaced the alternator TWICE already. I've been on the side of the road 2x due to the alternator. Not sure what is going on with the gas mileage; it has always gotten 25 mpg and as of the last week that has dropped to 14 mpg. Now, the engine light is on. It sounds today like an airplane landing. I made it to my office, but not sure what to do at this point. I've also had problems with the Bluetooth, as it will not pair with my phone. The heat is either extremely hot or cold--I have to put it on the hottest temp available or it isn't even warm. I am totally disappointed with the quality of this expensive car! On a positive note, the dealership is good--it's just 2 hours away from me (not their fault of course; my fault and I won't make that mistake again). The car handles well, accelerates nicely, and is a pretty vehicle. I would never buy another BMW. Will stick with Toyota or Nissan. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Great to drive but safety features lag behind daniel , 02/10/2017 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful We bought drivers assistance plus package to include blindspot, lane changer warnings but they only activated at 35 MPH so driving locally do not work. The driver siide definitely has a blindspot on the left side but blindspot only works at the higher speeds and the navigation package was pre-requisite. All in all, a waste of $3,000. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability