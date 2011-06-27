2020 BMW X3 M Consumer Reviews
Bargain Super SUV!
My last car was an Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrifoglio and was fun and super fast. I traded it for this practical SUV that is just as fast in a straight line and handles turns better than most sport cars. It can haul stuff and I even go camping in this thing. Almost super car speed for a reasonable price! Out performs G Wagon for a fraction of the price and way more fun as a daily driver. Very nimble and has a great exhaust! Not quite the track animal the Alfa is but much more practical. Stick with the M over the M Competition for a little softer ride.
2020 BMW X3 M COMPETITION IS A PERFECT MONSTER
I'm a life long Porsche guy and was ready for a change for a daily driver. I'm very brand loyal and had a Cayenne Turbo S that I loved but before getting a new one I wanted to see what else was out there to compare as I like performance. I looked at many options and let me say the x3M competition is scary fast and mind blowing. The technology it so impressive and then driving it I was sold its truly unreal the performance of this thing! DO yourself a favor dont think about it and just buy one!
