2020 BMW X3 M Consumer Reviews

John , 06/22/2020

My last car was an Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrifoglio and was fun and super fast. I traded it for this practical SUV that is just as fast in a straight line and handles turns better than most sport cars. It can haul stuff and I even go camping in this thing. Almost super car speed for a reasonable price! Out performs G Wagon for a fraction of the price and way more fun as a daily driver. Very nimble and has a great exhaust! Not quite the track animal the Alfa is but much more practical. Stick with the M over the M Competition for a little softer ride.