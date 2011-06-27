2022 BMW X3 M
MSRP range: $69,900
2022 BMW X3 M videos
Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. BMW X3 M vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 BMW X3 M, but since the 2022 BMW X3 M is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
This race was a lot of fun for us. Not only for the obvious reasons (hello, fast!) but because it gave us a chance to talk about sound, exteriors, and different ways the manufacturers approach performance, such as launch control settings and drive modes.
FAQ
Is the BMW X3 M a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 X3 M both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X3 M fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X3 M gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X3 M has 28.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X3 M. Learn more
Is the BMW X3 M reliable?
To determine whether the BMW X3 M is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X3 M. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X3 M's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW X3 M a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW X3 M is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 X3 M is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW X3 M?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW X3 M is the 2022 BMW X3 M 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,900.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $69,900
What are the different models of BMW X3 M?
If you're interested in the BMW X3 M, the next question is, which X3 M model is right for you? X3 M variants include 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X3 M models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
