Used 2001 BMW M5 Base Features & Specs

Overview
$69,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$69,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$69,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)222.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$69,400
Torque368 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower394 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$69,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$69,400
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$69,400
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$69,400
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$69,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$69,400
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leatheryes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
$69,400
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
$69,400
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Length188.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Curb weight4024 lbs.
Colors
$69,400
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Silver
  • Carbon Black
  • Jet Black
  • Le Mans Blue
  • Oxford Green
  • Royal Red
  • Alpine White
  • Silverstone
  • Anthracite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Caramel
  • Imola Red
  • Le Mans Blue
  • Silverstone
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
$69,400
Null tiresyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$69,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$69,400
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
