Used 2011 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews
Fast, Practical, But Not Perfect
The engine sounds beautiful and I love the high revs. Grip is outstanding with the 19" wheels. Four door practicality is a huge plus as the Cayman was claustrophobic. The stereo is great and the build quality is very high - you pay more than an STi or Evo, but this is a car you'd proudly give the boss a ride in. Xenon lights are terrific and all 3-series should have them standard. The manual gearbox is a bit notchy in 1st and 2nd. The throws are quite long for a sports car, but clutch travel is perfect and soft. These cars should also come with BMW Assist standard in case of a flat tire - No Spare is a huge issue. I had issues with the Tire Pressure Monitor when I took delivery.
Too early but here is my 1st impression!
I got the 2011 DCT coupe few days ago. Too early to give any objective opinion, but here is my first impression. Perfect look, wont change a thing. Nice driver seat and cockpit. The M button does change throttle response and sharpness dramatically. You can drive it as a mellow C class Mercedes on 7th gear at 40 MPH going to Starbucks, or as a crazy beast in 3rd gear at 80 MPH merging onto a highway. Power is too much for the street, needs a track to enjoy it. Get used to shifting at 4000 RPM cause it doesn't feel right shifting before that but enjoy the sound. Take a c shaped exit on 70 MPH and life will never be the same. Tried Audi S5 twice, good car but M3 is in different league.
Fun when you need it
I have owned many great cars in the last 25 years including Porsches, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Infiniti, and Lexus'. Without a doubt the 2011 M3 is one of my best purchases because it combines fun with comfort and (hopefully) reliability. The dual clutch is amazing and the engine strikes just the right note when you put your foot in it. Handling is superior and the brakes have been great for street use. I have also enjoyed the navigation, Sirius radio, and bluetooth features on my vehicle. To date (albeit brief) this car has been a pleasure. I decided on the M3 over the C63 because while the Merc is more entertaining on the street (great torque), the bimmer is the better balanced auto.
Bad to the Bone
I've had my 2011 M3 for about 6 months. It is actually a dual clutch 7 speed. It's fast. It's sexy. It handles like its on rails. A real fun car to drive. Gets a lot of attention. Blast it straight or bend it around a country road and you just won't want to put it away. I'm a big fan of late 60s muscle cars and this reminds me a lot of the Chevelle with its deep exhaust note and off the line g force. Biggest difference is that it will handle the road like nothing else. The stereo is absolutely tight, even at ear splitting volume. I've never felt so safe or confident in a car like I do in the M. A touch of the wheel and it goes where you want. Brakes are HUGE and smooth. I am a lucky man!
Best toy I've ever owned
Just picked up a mostly base M3 last week. Manual transmission, leather/cloth interior, no Nav, no tech package. I had an Audi S4 on order, and the BMW people basically sold me on the M3. I was hesitant, but after 350 miles, I am SO glad I went M3. The engine is absolutely silly. It just wants to go. And the rest of the car feels like it's carved out of a block of aluminum, just so solid. I'm still in break in period, but even adhering to the rules, this thing is amazing.
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 2011 BMW M3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3