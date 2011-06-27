Used 2006 BMW M Convertible Consumer Reviews
The honeymoon isn't over yet
My wife and I have come back from 3 day trips and continued past the house just because we didn't want to quit driving this car. Average gas mileage is about 21.6. You can get 26 mpg rather easily just by keeping the rpm down around 2500, (boring). Beyond 3000 rpm the sound is kind of like the Teutonic scream you would expect from an 11.5:1 compression ratio engine tuned to deliver more than 100 hp/liter. The ride is firm like a performance car, but very comfortable. Noise is not a problem either. It is noisier than a limo in all the right ways. The wood dash trim improves the interior. The stereo is first rate. It has a dipstick, no run flats, and hydraulic steering. Brilliant!
Worthy competitor to the Boxster S
I have owned cars such as the Honda S2000, Porsche Boxster S, 2001 M Coupe, Subaru WRX, Integra Type R and can honestly say that the BMW Z4 M Roadster is the most exciting car to drive. It doesn't have the balance-poise of a Boxster S but it will make your heart rate shoot up in a flash once you've tried shifting at redline under full throttle. It's not an easy car to drive at first and drivers should be careful at the limit. My main complaints are: 1-Ride quality. Compared to the Boxster S or Cayman S the ride is VERY choppy-bouncy. The chassis does not soak up bumps as well as the Porsche. 2-Build quality. Exterior panel gaps and the interior trim pieces wear out quickly.
Rated M
Purchased this car used as a fun car/daily driver on nice days. The performance is incredible. I find that the engine is a little different than older BMW inline-6 in that you have to rev it for power. The exterior has a love it or hate it design but it must be seen in person to render a final opinion. The additional touches that the M car adds to the Z4 (front & rear valence, bigger wheels, quad- exhausts) go a long way to add some aggression to the design. The interior is very comfortable but I have a slim build. Interior design is top notch with the optional carbon leather trim. Bottom line, this is a pure driver's car, those looking for a plush riding luxury car need not apply.
What's up with the cup holders!
Picked up the car on March 30th. Have been driving a LOT to complete the 'break-in' period of 2000km. Have to change gears prior to 5500rpm due to this. The car starts to 'take-off' at 4000rpm and then it's time to change gears. I think I will love the accel from 4000rpm to the red-line at 8000rpm. This car hugs the road like a go-cart. No body roll!! Taking exit ramps designed for 50kph at >100kph without problems. This car handles like a gem.
I returned this to the Dealer 28 Aug
Hi - BMW has finally decided to take my Z4 M Roadster back. Had it since April on a lease and had been in at the dealership 15 odd times till August 28. Had multiple problems including: 1) Squeaks when the roof was down and when they fixed this 2) squeaks when the roof was up on the drivers side and when that was fixed 3) squeaks on the passenger side and when they fixed that 4) rattle in the a/c vents and when they fixed this 5) the windows would not close when the roof was put up unless I opened each door, did the window up and then shut the door and they changed the on-board computer and guess what - the windows still did not close!! It spent at least 4 weeks at the shop in 5 months!!
