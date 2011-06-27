Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 Consumer Reviews

It will change your life. Scott in Overland Pa , 08/16/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I stumbled on a 2007 B7 while looking for a 745. After some research, I made the trip to Chicago from my home in Overland Park, Kansas to test drive the vehicle. It was difficult to hide my excitement from the salesman who accompanied me. The car is absolutely amazing. It is a finely tuned blend of performance and luxury. The drive is intuitive. For as heavy as the vehicle is, it is responsive in every manner. It's not going to compare with the handling of much lighter vehicles (although few on the road will take it between stop lights), it's easy to forget it will comfortably seat five with two sets of clubs in the trunk. The acceleration will snap your head back. Report Abuse

2007 alpina b7 d , 01/13/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I own a 2002 S600 and this, and man what can I say, this car is the bomb, a beautiful car, and I know lots of ppl complain a lot about the design and all but I'm one of the ppl that actually like what bangle did with the 750. Oh and don't forget the maintenance, at least BMW is confident in their product.

Superb Luxury Performance Sedan Gaelstorm , 10/21/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My use of the 07 B7 has been limited to only 1,000 miles in its first two months due to travel. But it is extremely comfortable at speed and handles much as a well-sorted smaller car would be expected to when maneuvering either rapidly or when at slow speeds or parking in town. The fuel economy is surprisingly good and keeps the guilt at owning a near-exotic at bay. I am very fortunate to have other extremely fine automobiles, including the "other" modern, US Alpina, the Z8 Roadster. But if I could have only one automobile, the B7 would be it.

So far so good!! Dwaaa , 05/09/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Just bought the car this weekend, so far it handles like a DREAM! I'm still in the break in period so haven't done anything too extreme, but I can tell you it handles corners very well, and other cars can't beat me off the line :) It was hard to purchase a vehicle 25k over sticker but I HAD to have this car. suggestion, wait a year and buy it for 25k less than I did!