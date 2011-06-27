Used 2011 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
Best Luxury Sedan of the Year
I have previously owned the S-Class and 750Li (2006). This time, I was debating between 750Li and 740Li (S-Class IS A JOKE to me) and went with 740Li. Reason, driving feel almost the same, except you will feel a bigger Torque. 740Li, however, doesn't feel the turbo lag like the 750Li. The power kicks in sooner where 750Li will lag (very obvious). & 740Li has all the bells and whistles as it big brother and better mileage. It is the smartest choice over any other brand and even its own big brother. Unless you are all about big engine and want to show off you have more $$$$$, 740li is absolutely fun and slightly economical to drive than the big engine brother. No remorse, guarantee
excellent car but tire problems
I am leasing the 750ix for one year, excellent car inside out except the run flat tires I have to change 6 tires and one rim in one year you have to buy the tire insurance otherwise you are risking too much. Fun to drive almost perfect except dealing with frequent dealer visits to change tires. If you talk to their customer service about the tire problem they refuse to deal with the problem. I personally know many BMW car owners who have the same problem of frequent tire problems. This my last car with run flat tires very disappointed it is a waste of money, time and resources(rubber).
What a waste of money!!!!
Please do not spend any big dollars and buy BMW. I have this car and it has been to dealership five times in matter of just three years. Car stopped while I was driving!!! they had to change fuel injectors and then it happened again after few months. Then the back up camera did not work!!! The fuel injectors started to make clicking noise and they said it was normal. !! I have just 27000 miles and it is four years which is not much for any car. So please take my advice and think and do more research before you spend huge amount of money on this car.
Poor Interior
I have a 2011 750LI Xdrive BMW. The paint on the knobs on my panel are coming off, I called BMW to complain. I went to a dealership and found that other 750LI X were having the same problems. If you are having this problem please call the head quarters of BMW and file a complaint maybe we can get them to replace the knobs. I had a 2007 750LI BMW and never saw any fading on the heat controls , startup controls and a few other. To spend 100k BMW should not put cheap anything on this car.
Nice Car!
Please know that there is Blue Tooth - BUT it only works with the calling part of your iPhone. So you need a connector to play Pandora or iTunes. Cup holders - virtually useless and could not have been placed in a worst position. This is a chronic problem with the 7 series, my 1998 750 was better than this model 2011. Now everything else I have nothing to complain about, I can't imagine owning another car.
