Used 1995 BMW 5 Series 540i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3693 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Green II
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Madeira Black
  • Alpine White III
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
