Used 1998 BMW 3 Series 323i Features & Specs

More about the 1998 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room43.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Black II
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Boston Green Metallic
