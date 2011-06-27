Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,143
|$27,749
|$29,577
|Clean
|$25,502
|$27,059
|$28,827
|Average
|$24,221
|$25,681
|$27,328
|Rough
|$22,940
|$24,302
|$25,829
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,167
|$31,150
|$33,408
|Clean
|$28,452
|$30,376
|$32,561
|Average
|$27,023
|$28,829
|$30,867
|Rough
|$25,593
|$27,281
|$29,174